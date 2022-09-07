SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
: Tiger Brands slides in to the dog-box again as it recalls Purity Essentials Baby Powder due to levels of asbestos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:48
Southern Sun does a 180 degrees on its name ..8 years later back to Tsogo Sun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcel von Aulock - CEO at Southern Sun
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The information regulator is ready to flex some privacy law muscle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - the lates update on collapsed Health Squared medical scheme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Sello Hatang. CE of the Nelson Mandela Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sello Hatang - CEO at Nelson Mandela Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio. 7 September 2022 5:54 PM
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week 7 September 2022 2:06 PM
'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure' How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Servic... 7 September 2022 1:29 PM
View all Local
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse? The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the im... 7 September 2022 9:40 AM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. 7 September 2022 9:19 AM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Run at first sight? What happens when you see your first love again Seeing you ex in public soon after a breakup can be awkward, but seeing your first love years later is worse. 7 September 2022 2:33 PM
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week 7 September 2022 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation

7 September 2022 9:19 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
British Airways
South African Airways
Comair

The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world.

Africa Melane spoke to Frayintermedia COO and aviation expert Desmond Latham.

• The South African Airways (SAA) is in discussion with British Airways (BA) over the possibility of taking over Comair routes

• Comair’s franchise agreement with BA was cancelled in June this year after the airline’s business rescue operations failed.

© pegleg01/123rf.com
© pegleg01/123rf.com

The partnership between the two airlines will see a codeshare agreement - a type of alliance where BA will rent out their routes to SAA, said Latham.

He added that a codeshare is already underway in Africa with Kenya Airlines.

British Airlines at the moment is under a certain amount of pressure along with others around the world as it rolls out services post covid.

Desmond Latham, COO Fray Intermedia and aviation expert

However, SAA does not have the money for this kind of business venture, said Latham. It is reported that its equity partner, Takatso Consortium is not yet involved with the state owned airline.

The finance aspect of the partnership is disjointed and murky, he explained.

There are no decisions yet taken by Takatso on this matter and we are trying to get information out of the consortium.

Desmond Latham, COO Fray Intermedia and aviation expert

Listen to the full audio above.




7 September 2022 9:19 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
British Airways
South African Airways
Comair

More from Business

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 8:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Putco buses. Picture: Facebook.

Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike

7 September 2022 7:14 AM

The ripple effect of the strike is being felt by commuters after 1,000 workers at Putco embarked on an illegal strike, demanding a 6% wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy

7 September 2022 6:52 AM

The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM

KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.

'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'

6 September 2022 8:32 PM

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© viewapart/123rf.com

Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame

6 September 2022 7:23 PM

While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customers shopping at Shoprite. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (R2.9 bn from Checkers alone)

6 September 2022 6:57 PM

The Shoprite Group has posted record results and a record dividend for its financial year ended 3 July 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy

Business

SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation

Business

'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'

Local

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

Striking Putco bus drivers accuse company of threatening, provoking staff

7 September 2022 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA