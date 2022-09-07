Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the general secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) - Bheki Ntshalintshali about the state of the nation in the hands of the African National Congress (ANC).

The fate of the tripartite alliance between the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) is hanging by a thread.

This as the trade union prepares for its 14th national congress later this month.

Ntshalintshali said that the ruling party is on the brink of collapse after losing three key municipalities to the coalition government.

He also added that the fate of the tripartite alliance will be discussed at the upcoming congress.

If you follow the statistics of the general elections, it is true that the ANC is declining consistently, and it means you are approaching the door unless things change. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general secretary - Cosatu

Sometimes the darkest hour may be the beginning of a new dawn, I think all what needs to be done is within the ANC itself and it is yet to be seen. Historically, they have been saying that when the party faces challenges, it has always managed itself, but we are not sure that this will happen. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general secretary - Cosatu

The union, together with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) recently embarked on a national shutdown, protesting against the soaring fuel, food prices, and Eskom's continued power cuts.

A series of discussions was raised on whether Cosatu and the ANC are still in good political relations following the shutdown protest.

Our remaining in the alliance is not permanent but a technical alliance. The fate of the alliance with the ANC will be discussed at our incoming congress. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general secretary - Cosatu

Whenever elections are conducted, Cosatu will always ask its members on how to vote, whether for the party or not. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general secretary - Cosatu

