Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"
Refilwe Moloto speaks to artist and singer, Craig Lucas about his latest single, Better, and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on his perspective of the music industry.
Since winning The Voice SA Season 2, in 2017, the rising star released his debut album, Restless, in the same year followed by a number of singles.
His most recent single, Better, was released in May and features a collaboration with South African band, GoodLuck.
Speaking on the single, Lucas said he wrote it in 2019 but delayed the release of the uptempo pop collab due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was going to be the next single, then lockdown hit and we put everything on pause. As things started opening up, we planned to release the song. I think my life started moulding itself around the song, again, and my friends and family just proving, once again, that they are the most incredible people and so, writing that song was that for me - cathartic.Craig Lucas, singer-songwriter
The impact of the pandemic also shifted Lucas' outlook to the business of music because it came with the revelation that as an artist signed to a major label, musicians tend to become dependent on the support they get from the label, their agents and their management.
For me, I come from a talent show. You're like, I'm going to write my songs, I'm going to sing my songs. I can sing, I can write, and that's enough and it's not nearly enough... With Covid, when everything stopped, you realise how dependent you are on... this entire network and ecosystem of people [and] you realise when that stops, as an artist, you're kind of screwed... You've got to be self-sustaining.Craig Lucas, singer-songwriter
Better is available on all major platforms and you can stream the song on YouTube below.
Scroll up for the full interview.
