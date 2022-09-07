WATCH: Toddler shocks mother by ripping money apart
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the mother is in disbelief as her daughter - Khutso admits to having ripped apart the bank notes.
TikTok users in the comment section were laughing, with some saying they would have collapsed if they were faced with the same predicament - especially in this economy.
@mahlodi_phumi Zalani shem😂😂😂😂#SAMA28 #fyp #foryou #limpopotiktoker #foryourpage #viral #funny #fyp ♬ original sound - Mahlodi_p
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features
Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio.Read More
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last weekRead More
'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'
How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Service (Saps)?Read More
Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders
On Wednesday it was expected that members of the African National Congress (ANC) were officially going to be allowed to nominate party leadership positions ahead of December's National Elective Conference.Read More
COPE's Colleen Makhubele says she voted with her conscience to remove da Gama
COPE member who voted to oust Vasco da Gama said she will support a vote of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.Read More
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”Read More
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage
Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?
The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.Read More