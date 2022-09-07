'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
: Tiger Brands slides in to the dog-box again as it recalls Purity Essentials Baby Powder due to levels of asbestos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:48
Southern Sun does a 180 degrees on its name ..8 years later back to Tsogo Sun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcel von Aulock - CEO at Southern Sun
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The information regulator is ready to flex some privacy law muscle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - the lates update on collapsed Health Squared medical scheme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Sello Hatang. CE of the Nelson Mandela Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sello Hatang - CEO at Nelson Mandela Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio. 7 September 2022 5:54 PM
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week 7 September 2022 2:06 PM
'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure' How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Servic... 7 September 2022 1:29 PM
View all Local
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse? The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the im... 7 September 2022 9:40 AM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. 7 September 2022 9:19 AM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Run at first sight? What happens when you see your first love again Seeing you ex in public soon after a breakup can be awkward, but seeing your first love years later is worse. 7 September 2022 2:33 PM
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week 7 September 2022 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

7 September 2022 9:19 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Durbanville
Lotto jackpot
LOTTO
Street vendors
lotto winner
Lotto Draw
Ithuba
Lotto Winners
lotto numbers
lotto win

The man came forward to claim his winnings, after realising he had the winning numbers from the ticket bought in Durbanville.
lotto-r86m-winner-ithuba-websitejpg

- "We prayed and thanked the Lord" said the new multi-millionaire about his win.

- So far, he says, only his wife and children are aware of the cash windfall.

- The former street vendor, who gives motivational talks in his spare time, bought the ticket from Shoprite.

"I can now start to relax."

Those were the words of a former street vendor after scooping a whopping R86.9 million prize on the Lotto over the weekend.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said that he had dreamed of winning his whole life, but the most he had ever won was R450.

The new multi-millionaire from Cape Town came forward on Sunday after realising that he had won from a ticket he bought at Shoprite in Durbanville ahead of the 3 September draw.

"We prayed and thanked the Lord. Only my wife and children know that we have won," he said.

So what was his winning formula?

Pure gut instinct.

"I play the Lottery twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play. This time around, I specifically played Lotto and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling," he said.

When asked what he would do with the money, the man said he will build a house for his family.

RELATED: Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win




7 September 2022 9:19 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Durbanville
Lotto jackpot
LOTTO
Street vendors
lotto winner
Lotto Draw
Ithuba
Lotto Winners
lotto numbers
lotto win

More from Local

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features

7 September 2022 5:54 PM

Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Legendary actor John Kani. Picture: The Market Theatre/Facebook

Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’

7 September 2022 2:06 PM

Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police monitor Kalafong Hospital following protest action outside the facility by the Operation Dudula on 31 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'

7 September 2022 1:29 PM

How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Service (Saps)?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 ANC Policy Conference. Picture Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.

Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders

7 September 2022 12:55 PM

On Wednesday it was expected that members of the African National Congress (ANC) were officially going to be allowed to nominate party leadership positions ahead of December's National Elective Conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Colleen Makhubele. Picture: @ColleenMakhubele/Twitter.

COPE's Colleen Makhubele says she voted with her conscience to remove da Gama

7 September 2022 12:51 PM

COPE member who voted to oust Vasco da Gama said she will support a vote of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tomsickova/123rf.com

[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there

7 September 2022 12:12 PM

“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pilani Bubu will headline the inaugural Folklore Festival. Picture: Supplied.

Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage

7 September 2022 11:48 AM

Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber. Image credit: @evanpaterakis and @justinbieber on Instagram

Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour

7 September 2022 11:30 AM

The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s message of solidarity at Cosatu's May Day rally. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa on Twitter.

Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?

7 September 2022 9:40 AM

The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toddler ripping money apart. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Toddler shocks mother by ripping money apart

7 September 2022 9:26 AM

A video has gone viral of a mother who walked into her bedroom only to find her toddler ripping bank notes amounting to R500.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy

Business

SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation

Business

'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'

Local

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

Striking Putco bus drivers accuse company of threatening, provoking staff

7 September 2022 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA