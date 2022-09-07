'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win





- "We prayed and thanked the Lord" said the new multi-millionaire about his win.

- So far, he says, only his wife and children are aware of the cash windfall.

- The former street vendor, who gives motivational talks in his spare time, bought the ticket from Shoprite.

"I can now start to relax."

Those were the words of a former street vendor after scooping a whopping R86.9 million prize on the Lotto over the weekend.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said that he had dreamed of winning his whole life, but the most he had ever won was R450.

The new multi-millionaire from Cape Town came forward on Sunday after realising that he had won from a ticket he bought at Shoprite in Durbanville ahead of the 3 September draw.

"We prayed and thanked the Lord. Only my wife and children know that we have won," he said.

So what was his winning formula?

Pure gut instinct.

"I play the Lottery twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play. This time around, I specifically played Lotto and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling," he said.

When asked what he would do with the money, the man said he will build a house for his family.

