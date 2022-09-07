'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win
- "We prayed and thanked the Lord" said the new multi-millionaire about his win.
- So far, he says, only his wife and children are aware of the cash windfall.
- The former street vendor, who gives motivational talks in his spare time, bought the ticket from Shoprite.
"I can now start to relax."
Those were the words of a former street vendor after scooping a whopping R86.9 million prize on the Lotto over the weekend.
The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said that he had dreamed of winning his whole life, but the most he had ever won was R450.
The new multi-millionaire from Cape Town came forward on Sunday after realising that he had won from a ticket he bought at Shoprite in Durbanville ahead of the 3 September draw.
"We prayed and thanked the Lord. Only my wife and children know that we have won," he said.
So what was his winning formula?
Pure gut instinct.
"I play the Lottery twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play. This time around, I specifically played Lotto and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling," he said.
When asked what he would do with the money, the man said he will build a house for his family.
RELATED: Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win
Source : @sa_lottery/Twitter
More from Local
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features
Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio.Read More
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last weekRead More
'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'
How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Service (Saps)?Read More
Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders
On Wednesday it was expected that members of the African National Congress (ANC) were officially going to be allowed to nominate party leadership positions ahead of December's National Elective Conference.Read More
COPE's Colleen Makhubele says she voted with her conscience to remove da Gama
COPE member who voted to oust Vasco da Gama said she will support a vote of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.Read More
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”Read More
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage
Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?
The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.Read More