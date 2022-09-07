Bring in Spring with Thuli Madonsela at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden
Johannesburg - The Spring season is here and if there's one thing most people can agree on, is that Spring is one of the most favorable season of the year. Spring brings warm weather; blossoming flowers and fresh green leaves, but one of the best benefits of Spring would probably be the outdoor activities.
After a long period of COVID-19, more South Africans are looking to spend time outdoors and this could be the perfect opportunity.
A relaxing area at the Walter Sisulu botanical gardens. Picture: Supplied
The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden will be welcoming the warm weather and fresh and colorful flowers with a celebration. On the 18 September 2022, at 6am, Makhosi Vulamasango of the Credo Mutwa Cultural Village and daughter of the late Credo Mutwa, will be welcoming the sunrise with an incantation - a ritual to cleanse the area. Former public protector and current Stellenbosch law professor Thuli Madonsela is expected to make a special appearance.
Makhosi Vulamasango, daughter of the late Credo Mutwa. Picture: Supplied
The sun is the source of all life on Earth. We look forward to the long, lovely summer months. The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden opens every morning at 6am so that visitors can enjoy the full richness our garden offers, including our breath-taking hiking trail and the beautiful, landscaped spaces.Xolelwa Mokoena - Garden curator
The Johannesburg Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden offers relaxing spaces to sit and enjoy nature with a loved one or by yourself. Picture: Supplied
Attendees will have various activities to choose from; including hiking, sightseeing while catching a glimpse of the famous Verreaux Eagles, yoga sessions and a time to relax.
The experience could bring emancipation for those who have to deal with daily demands and noise, the botanical garden will allow for people to escape those distractions and find peace and tranquility while having a good time.
The Ruimsig Waterfall situated at the national gardens. Picture: Supplied
The incantation will take place on at 6am, Sunday on the 18th of September at Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Malcolm Road, Poortview 1724, Roodeport, South Africa.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bring in Spring with Thuli Madonsela at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
Run at first sight? What happens when you see your first love again
Seeing you ex in public soon after a breakup can be awkward, but seeing your first love years later is worse.Read More
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last weekRead More
Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'
Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.Read More
Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"
Craig Lucas is a South African musician who won the second season of 'The Voice SA' in 2017.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving
The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her reserve parachute in time.Read More
Health and Wellness: What causes bedwetting in children?
Bedwetting is common in children seven years old and younger, but if it continues after this stage, it might be something you need to investigate.Read More