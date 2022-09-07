Bring in Spring with Thuli Madonsela at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden





Johannesburg - The Spring season is here and if there's one thing most people can agree on, is that Spring is one of the most favorable season of the year. Spring brings warm weather; blossoming flowers and fresh green leaves, but one of the best benefits of Spring would probably be the outdoor activities.

After a long period of COVID-19, more South Africans are looking to spend time outdoors and this could be the perfect opportunity.

A relaxing area at the Walter Sisulu botanical gardens

A relaxing area at the Walter Sisulu botanical gardens. Picture: Supplied

The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden will be welcoming the warm weather and fresh and colorful flowers with a celebration. On the 18 September 2022, at 6am, Makhosi Vulamasango of the Credo Mutwa Cultural Village and daughter of the late Credo Mutwa, will be welcoming the sunrise with an incantation - a ritual to cleanse the area. Former public protector and current Stellenbosch law professor Thuli Madonsela is expected to make a special appearance.

The daughter of the late Credo Mutwa.

Makhosi Vulamasango, daughter of the late Credo Mutwa. Picture: Supplied

The sun is the source of all life on Earth. We look forward to the long, lovely summer months. The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden opens every morning at 6am so that visitors can enjoy the full richness our garden offers, including our breath-taking hiking trail and the beautiful, landscaped spaces. Xolelwa Mokoena - Garden curator

A relaxing spot at the JHB Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens

The Johannesburg Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden offers relaxing spaces to sit and enjoy nature with a loved one or by yourself. Picture: Supplied

Attendees will have various activities to choose from; including hiking, sightseeing while catching a glimpse of the famous Verreaux Eagles, yoga sessions and a time to relax.

The experience could bring emancipation for those who have to deal with daily demands and noise, the botanical garden will allow for people to escape those distractions and find peace and tranquility while having a good time.

The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden is hosting a special cleansing ceremony on 18 September 2022, and everyone is welcome. Picture: Supplied

The Ruimsig Waterfall situated at the national gardens. Picture: Supplied

The incantation will take place on at 6am, Sunday on the 18th of September at Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Malcolm Road, Poortview 1724, Roodeport, South Africa.

This article first appeared on EWN : Bring in Spring with Thuli Madonsela at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden