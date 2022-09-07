Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage





Bongani Bingwa spoke to SAMA-award winning storyteller and founder of the Folklore Festival - Pilani Bubu, about the launch of the exciting cultural and heritage festival.

The festival will be launched this Friday at Leano Stage in Braamfontein.

Contemporary folklore encompasses forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes and proverbs.

Organisers hope the event will become a catalyst in promoting and instilling African culture into young people.

Bubu emphasised that we must teach the younger generation so they understand and preserve African culture and heritage.

We need to take time to have culture share and instil confidence into our kids as we have so much to learn and understand about our African practices. Pilani Bubu, founder and storyteller

The agenda of sharing stories in the past really told you what happened and influenced the time, and we are missing such practices today. Pilani Bubu, founder and storyteller

The main Folklore Culture & Heritage festival will premiere in October 2022.

