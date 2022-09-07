Uber introduces new audio recording safety feature for GP passengers





JOHANNESBURG - The e-hailing company wants you to feel safe when requesting a ride via the Uber app.

A new feature on Uber's app allows you to record trip audio and share it with Uber Support via audio recordings.

Should you feel uncomfortable during your ride, simply tap the blue shield to open your Safety Toolkit and access the Record Audio option.

Your trip will be recorded in the app, and you can share it with Uber thereafter.

South Africa will experience the feature - which has proven successful in the US and Latin America - on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

Uber is set to start testing the innovation in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager, Kagiso Khaole, stated: "Safety is at the core of everything Uber does. We are excited to introduce three new safety features which will help improve users' experience."

According to Khaole: "Our commitment to raising the bar on safety remains unwavering, and we continue to work hard to increase the 3 million earnings opportunities we have already created."

With this recording feature, Uber will be able to better handle safety incidents reported by drivers and riders.

