Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News associate editor for politics, Tshidi Madia, about the postponement of the African National Congress' (ANC) nomination process for the 2022 elective conference.
The nomination process was meant to be detailed by Treasurer General and acting Secretary General, Paul Mashatile but the media briefing was cancelled - as the party's National Elective Committee (NEC) was yet to approve the membership audit report.
According to Madia, the briefing was meant to help journalists understand how the nomination process unfolds and the steps that lead up to that process.
The process is not only about electing leaders, but for ANC branch delegates to figure out where they stand on particular issues within the party before the election of potential leaders.
The issues that were dealt with in July at the policy conference must, also, be deliberated over, branches must take positions.... The branches must be able to figure out where they stand on particular issues, agree on those, and move forward. So, he was going to speak to that, I suspect.Tshidi Madia, associate editor for politics - Eyewitness News
