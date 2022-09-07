



A bit of less dramatic start to The Midday Report than the previous days, but no less of important development.

Eskom has said that they have fully recovered the funds which were unlawfully paid to its former CEO, Brian Molefe.

The R30 million was originally paid to Molefe as part of a pension and provident fund in 2016. But, in July this year, the Pretoria High Court reaffirmed a 2018 High Court judgment that compelled him to pay back the money. On Wednesday morning, the power utility confirmed that funds had been paid back.

Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke with Michael Marchant, researcher at the Open Secrets Project, about how this scenario came about.

There were a range of issues with the payments. I mean, looking back on it now, it's frankly quite absurd. The most obvious one was that Molefe had never qualified to be a member of the Eskom pension fund. As the CEO, he was on a fixed term contract. And so by the rules of the fund, he should never have been a member. Michael Marchant, Researcher at Open Secrets Project

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

ANC NEC nomination processes for the 55th national elective conference delayed.

NPA responds to Former President Jacob Zuma's pursuing private prosecution of Billy Downer. The NPA says these are intimidation tactics.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes.

Putco bus company to take disciplinary action and fire 1000 employees for embarking on illegal strike.

*Mayoral committee member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas met with Taxi Associations hoping to resolve their differences.

Life Esidimeni inquest continues this after several disruptions.

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO