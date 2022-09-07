The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO
A bit of less dramatic start to The Midday Report than the previous days, but no less of important development.
Eskom has said that they have fully recovered the funds which were unlawfully paid to its former CEO, Brian Molefe.
The R30 million was originally paid to Molefe as part of a pension and provident fund in 2016. But, in July this year, the Pretoria High Court reaffirmed a 2018 High Court judgment that compelled him to pay back the money. On Wednesday morning, the power utility confirmed that funds had been paid back.
Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke with Michael Marchant, researcher at the Open Secrets Project, about how this scenario came about.
There were a range of issues with the payments. I mean, looking back on it now, it's frankly quite absurd. The most obvious one was that Molefe had never qualified to be a member of the Eskom pension fund. As the CEO, he was on a fixed term contract. And so by the rules of the fund, he should never have been a member.Michael Marchant, Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- ANC NEC nomination processes for the 55th national elective conference delayed.
- NPA responds to Former President Jacob Zuma's pursuing private prosecution of Billy Downer. The NPA says these are intimidation tactics.
- The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes.
- Putco bus company to take disciplinary action and fire 1000 employees for embarking on illegal strike.
*Mayoral committee member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas met with Taxi Associations hoping to resolve their differences.
- Life Esidimeni inquest continues this after several disruptions.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO
More from Politics
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed
Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet another attempt to remove Mpho Phalatse as the mayor.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire
The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.Read More
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?
The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'
Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst
A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More