'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'





Clement Manyathela spoke to Eldred De Klerk - the senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

The democratic South African government is accused of a lack of strategic implementation for the failure to transform the Saps from the then SAPF.

This is according to Eldred De Klerk, who was speaking during the 702's Listener's Choice feature.

One listener called in to praise his father - who was a former police force officer during apartheid - on how he was feared by criminals in the townships.

My father used to work at John Voster Square and used to leave no stone unturned for criminals but compared to today’s level of crime, it is disappointing. Anonymous caller

However, De Klerk argued that the former police force was a sign of brutality and instilling fear into the majority of black South Africans.

Most people in South Africa were not served by the force, the same service that people were walking with pass books to brutalise, and the force was a guiding principle for intimidation. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

He added that the failures of the incumbent police service stem from the lack of political strategic implementation from the government.

Transformation to the South African Police Service is a failure of government and the elected ministers. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Unfortunately, it is the political side of our government that has let down the police for not providing strategic and political leadership that they needed. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

The men and women in blue continue to come under fire for how they handle high-priority crimes, rape, murder and the low conviction rates in the country.

From April to June this year, 855 women and 243 children were killed in South Africa, while over 9,500 rape cases were reported during the same period.

