'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eldred De Klerk - the senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.
The democratic South African government is accused of a lack of strategic implementation for the failure to transform the Saps from the then SAPF.
This is according to Eldred De Klerk, who was speaking during the 702's Listener's Choice feature.
One listener called in to praise his father - who was a former police force officer during apartheid - on how he was feared by criminals in the townships.
My father used to work at John Voster Square and used to leave no stone unturned for criminals but compared to today’s level of crime, it is disappointing.Anonymous caller
However, De Klerk argued that the former police force was a sign of brutality and instilling fear into the majority of black South Africans.
Most people in South Africa were not served by the force, the same service that people were walking with pass books to brutalise, and the force was a guiding principle for intimidation.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
He added that the failures of the incumbent police service stem from the lack of political strategic implementation from the government.
Transformation to the South African Police Service is a failure of government and the elected ministers.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Unfortunately, it is the political side of our government that has let down the police for not providing strategic and political leadership that they needed.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
The men and women in blue continue to come under fire for how they handle high-priority crimes, rape, murder and the low conviction rates in the country.
From April to June this year, 855 women and 243 children were killed in South Africa, while over 9,500 rape cases were reported during the same period.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features
Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio.Read More
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last weekRead More
Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders
On Wednesday it was expected that members of the African National Congress (ANC) were officially going to be allowed to nominate party leadership positions ahead of December's National Elective Conference.Read More
COPE's Colleen Makhubele says she voted with her conscience to remove da Gama
COPE member who voted to oust Vasco da Gama said she will support a vote of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.Read More
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”Read More
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage
Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?
The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.Read More
WATCH: Toddler shocks mother by ripping money apart
A video has gone viral of a mother who walked into her bedroom only to find her toddler ripping bank notes amounting to R500.Read More