COPE's Colleen Makhubele says she voted with her conscience to remove da Gama





Clement Manyathela spoke to City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs Colleen Makhubele about her decision to vote against the Democratic Alliance-led coalition for the removal of Vasco da Gama, and her intention to vote for the removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Colleen Makhubele. Picture: @ColleenMakhubele/Twitter.

Makhubele, who is a member of Congress of the People (COPE), was one of the councillors from the parties who are a part of the DA-led coalition who voted in favour of the vote of no-confidence against da Gama.

Following the removal of da Gama, Makhubele said she should be recognised as the acting speaker according to council rules, but she is not interested in fighting the interpretation of these rules.

The DA says I am not [the acting speaker]. The rules of council say I am the acting speaker. My elected position is chair of chairs. Because I do not want to pay lawyers to be litigated, I am the chair of chairs. Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs

COPE has since distanced itself from this decision with spokesperson Dennis Bloem saying that Makhubele was not given a mandate to vote to oust the speaker, but Makhubele stated she was given a mandate from the region she is a part of.

I have a full mandate from my region to vote like I have voted… I have been assured that I have the backing of the region, I did not do anything wrong. I was in line with the constitution of the party, and I am also in line with the constitution of the land to exercise my democratic right to vote with my conscience. Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs

Makhubele expressed frustration with the role of the DA in what she calls a 'multi-party coalition' instead of a DA-led coalition, adding that councillors cannot be expected to vote based on DA party lines, rather than their consciences.

This is where issues come in. Where the DA wants to dominate and white supremacy wants to dictate to everybody what to do in the coalition. Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs

In addition to this, she said she would be voting in favour of a vote of no confidence against current Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The mayor is failing in her duties because she is not a mayor with independence. She is controlled by the DA. Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs

