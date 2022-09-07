COPE's Colleen Makhubele says she voted with her conscience to remove da Gama
Clement Manyathela spoke to City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs Colleen Makhubele about her decision to vote against the Democratic Alliance-led coalition for the removal of Vasco da Gama, and her intention to vote for the removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Makhubele, who is a member of Congress of the People (COPE), was one of the councillors from the parties who are a part of the DA-led coalition who voted in favour of the vote of no-confidence against da Gama.
Following the removal of da Gama, Makhubele said she should be recognised as the acting speaker according to council rules, but she is not interested in fighting the interpretation of these rules.
The DA says I am not [the acting speaker]. The rules of council say I am the acting speaker. My elected position is chair of chairs. Because I do not want to pay lawyers to be litigated, I am the chair of chairs.Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs
COPE has since distanced itself from this decision with spokesperson Dennis Bloem saying that Makhubele was not given a mandate to vote to oust the speaker, but Makhubele stated she was given a mandate from the region she is a part of.
I have a full mandate from my region to vote like I have voted… I have been assured that I have the backing of the region, I did not do anything wrong. I was in line with the constitution of the party, and I am also in line with the constitution of the land to exercise my democratic right to vote with my conscience.Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs
Makhubele expressed frustration with the role of the DA in what she calls a 'multi-party coalition' instead of a DA-led coalition, adding that councillors cannot be expected to vote based on DA party lines, rather than their consciences.
This is where issues come in. Where the DA wants to dominate and white supremacy wants to dictate to everybody what to do in the coalition.Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs
In addition to this, she said she would be voting in favour of a vote of no confidence against current Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
The mayor is failing in her duties because she is not a mayor with independence. She is controlled by the DA.Colleen Makhubele, City of Johannesburg Council Chair of Chairs
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features
Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio.Read More
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last weekRead More
'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'
How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Service (Saps)?Read More
Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders
On Wednesday it was expected that members of the African National Congress (ANC) were officially going to be allowed to nominate party leadership positions ahead of December's National Elective Conference.Read More
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”Read More
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage
Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?
The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.Read More
WATCH: Toddler shocks mother by ripping money apart
A video has gone viral of a mother who walked into her bedroom only to find her toddler ripping bank notes amounting to R500.Read More