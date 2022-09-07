Run at first sight? What happens when you see your first love again





Clement Manyathela speaks to 702 listeners about how they responded to seeing their first loves again for the first time years after they broke up.

Seeing your ex in public after a break up can be really awkward because you may not know what an 'appropriate response' is.

Do you run? Do you say hi? Do you ask about the day? How do you immediately avoid the sudden urge to express that they were the one who got away in the middle of McDonalds?

Manyathela opened up about his experience in meeting his first love at Mall of Africa, admitting that the situation was a little uncomfortable.

He says when he met his ex, she told him she was married to the guy he suspected she cheated on him with. Yikes!

However, Manyathela felt like he had the last laugh because the husband is a big fan of the show.

For some reason I felt healing from that. Is it weird? Is it weird that I found healing from that because I realised after I met her at Mall of Africa, actually, I didn't deal with the cheating [allegation]...and I'm wondering, now, maybe that's the healing I wanted. You know what would be awkward? If that husband is listening now! Clement Manyathela, host - 'The Clement Manyathela Show'

Not all situations end in disaster and pettiness.

Calling from Sandton, Simele details how he bumped into his ex in Sandton City after not seeing her for 12 years.

After running into her, he thought this was his chance to win her back and, try as he may have, she was not budging.

Then in 2019 his father passed away and she reached out to him to send her condolences and they proceeded to link up for lunch - three months later she was pregnant with his kid and they are now happily married.

Sympathy is the best medicine for love, I tell you!... I opened up to her and I was like, 'wow, I need to spend the rest of my life with this woman'... We met in July, by October she was pregnant. Simele, Sandton caller

So, what have we learned today? Avoid malls at all costs or go to them every day - the choice is yours.

Scroll up for the full indabas.