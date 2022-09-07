Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA

7 September 2022 7:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Anglo Boer War
South African War

Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to emeritus professor at the University of Stellenbosch, Albert Grundlingh, about the history of the South African War.

Also known as the Boer War, Second Boer War, or the Anglo-Boer War, the war was between Great Britain and two Afrikaner republics, resulting in the British victory.

The British had the upper hand over the Afrikaner republics having a total military strength of nearly 500,000 men in Southern Africa.

Comparatively, Afrikaner republics could only rally no more than 88,000 men.

Over 500,000 British soldiers came to South Africa. Against them, there were 88, 000 boer soldiers who could be mustered. Not all of them went to war but those are men that were at the age where they could be called up.

Professor Albert Grundlingh  -Emeritus professor at the University of Stellenbosch

There were [88, 000] people who were eligible men to be called up. Of those, about at least 25,000 to 40,000 deserted [the war]. So, you were left with half the force at one point. It became even more depleted towards the end when only 17,000 boers were in the veldt when peace was concluded in May 1902.

Retrospectively, the British-Afrikaner war provided a foretaste of warfare fought with breach-loading rifles and machine guns which would come to characterize World War I.

Scroll up for the full interview.




7 September 2022 7:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Anglo Boer War
South African War

