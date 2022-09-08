'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft'
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Brandon Garbutt, the managing director of Capital Legacy -
a will drafting and estate administration service company.
• Nelson Mandela's eldest daughter Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah is in a bitter legal battle with the SA Heritage Resources Agency and other members of the Mandela family.
• This is because she wants to sell some of her father's valuables.
Family conflict over the assets of the deceased is a common scenario that follows a number of people in South Africa.
According to Garbutt, an individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary is considered theft.
In the case that a will is not available, an intestate succession will divide assets on behalf of the departed person.
This dictates asset flow in the case that an individual passed away without drafting a will, beginning with a spouse and then their children, he said.
In the case of smaller possessions such as jewellery and heirlooms, a document called a ‘letter of wishes’ is used to decide to whom the item goes.
In light of the above, 12-16 September marks national Wills Week in South Africa.
If someone is not named in the will, and not as an heir or a beneficiary in the will or in the letter of wishes, it's basically classed as theft.Brandon Garbutt, Capital Legacy's managing director
Executors are put in the will or an application is put forward to the master of the courts from a professional institution…Brandon Garbutt, Capital Legacy's managing director
Listen to the full audio above.
