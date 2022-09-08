'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Can coalitions result in stable governments South Africa?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Director of the Rivonia circle
Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance
Malaika Mahlatsi - Political commentator - Research Fellow at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Sanlam Interim Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Abigail Mukhuba - CFO at Sanlam
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Are Golden Visas worth the money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol af... 8 September 2022 7:33 AM
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return... 8 September 2022 7:24 AM
'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft' An individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary, is considered theft. 8 September 2022 6:27 AM
View all Local
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet an... 8 September 2022 8:36 AM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return... 8 September 2022 7:24 AM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
View all Business
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft'

8 September 2022 6:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Death
funerals
36ONE Asset Management
bereavement
inheritance
wills
Family conflict

An individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary, is considered theft.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Brandon Garbutt, the managing director of Capital Legacy -
a will drafting and estate administration service company.

• Nelson Mandela's eldest daughter Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah is in a bitter legal battle with the SA Heritage Resources Agency and other members of the Mandela family.

• This is because she wants to sell some of her father's valuables.

Family conflict over the assets of the deceased is a common scenario that follows a number of people in South Africa.

According to Garbutt, an individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary is considered theft.

In the case that a will is not available, an intestate succession will divide assets on behalf of the departed person.

This dictates asset flow in the case that an individual passed away without drafting a will, beginning with a spouse and then their children, he said.

In the case of smaller possessions such as jewellery and heirlooms, a document called a ‘letter of wishes’ is used to decide to whom the item goes.

In light of the above, 12-16 September marks national Wills Week in South Africa.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels

If someone is not named in the will, and not as an heir or a beneficiary in the will or in the letter of wishes, it's basically classed as theft.

Brandon Garbutt, Capital Legacy's managing director

Executors are put in the will or an application is put forward to the master of the courts from a professional institution…

Brandon Garbutt, Capital Legacy's managing director

Listen to the full audio above.




8 September 2022 6:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Death
funerals
36ONE Asset Management
bereavement
inheritance
wills
Family conflict

More from Local

A pregnant mother. Picture: Pixabay.com

SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA

8 September 2022 7:33 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries on 7 September 2022. Picture: Veronica Makhoali/Eyewitness News

Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers

8 September 2022 7:24 AM

The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return to the table to negotiate with the workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Should teachers with criminal records be allowed in schools?

8 September 2022 5:59 AM

A recent survey has revealed that 3.6% of teachers have a criminal record and two-thirds did not declare their previous convictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun rebrands back to Southern Sun, logo from Facebook @SouthernSunHotels

Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand

7 September 2022 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands has recalled the Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features

7 September 2022 5:54 PM

Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Legendary actor John Kani. Picture: The Market Theatre/Facebook

Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’

7 September 2022 2:06 PM

Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police monitor Kalafong Hospital following protest action outside the facility by the Operation Dudula on 31 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'

7 September 2022 1:29 PM

How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Service (Saps)?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 ANC Policy Conference. Picture Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.

Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders

7 September 2022 12:55 PM

On Wednesday it was expected that members of the African National Congress (ANC) were officially going to be allowed to nominate party leadership positions ahead of December's National Elective Conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Colleen Makhubele. Picture: @ColleenMakhubele/Twitter.

COPE's Colleen Makhubele says she voted with her conscience to remove da Gama

7 September 2022 12:51 PM

COPE member who voted to oust Vasco da Gama said she will support a vote of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed

Politics

Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers

Business Local

Should teachers with criminal records be allowed in schools?

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanef calls on IFP to reconsider planned march to City Press offices

8 September 2022 9:46 AM

Foster care an issue as opposition parties reject Children’s Amendment Bill

8 September 2022 8:56 AM

D-day for Ramaphosa lawyers to give Sarb answers related to Phala Phala burglary

8 September 2022 8:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA