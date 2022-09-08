World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives Bruce Whitfield an update on the situation for badly let-down Health Squared members.
- Health Squared members have been badly let down after the company announced a liquidation decision and the regulatory body failed to get them migrated to other medical aids
- A High Court order over the weekend gives some high-risk patients a reprieve for another month, but the definition is vague says Wendy Knowler
Over the weekend, the High Court in Johannesburg granted the collapsed Health Squared medical scheme leave to apply for voluntary liquidation on September 27.
A reprieve of sorts was granted to certain high-risk patients, although the definition is particularly vague reports Wendy Knowler.
(For more detail, read "Health Squared: A month’s reprieve for the most vulnerable, costly catches for some joining other medical schemes")
Thanks to an affidavit by the SA Nephrology Society, at least 54 people who are on dialysis will be allowed cover until the end of September, along with kidney transplant patients.
Health Squared had initially announced that it would not cover claims after 31 August, affecting almost 24 000 members and beneficiaries.
An attempt by regulatory body the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to migrate the scheme's members to other medical aids, failed.
PRESS RELEASE: Despite the best intentions for the migration of Health Squared medical scheme members without waiting periods or underwriting, no agreement could be reached.— Council for Medical Schemes (@CMSCares4u) August 31, 2022
Read here: https://t.co/NnFVasgKS8
The turn of events has led to all manner of hideous scenarios, says Knowler.
"It's a mess!"
I was speaking to people in end-stage renal failure... one case of a woman going to dialysis four times a week. What do you do now? If you go onto a new scheme they impose a waiting period; how is that going to work?Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Now you're on your own - the cover stops. You go to collect your medication at a pharmacy on the 1st of September and it's 'sorry, we need a cash payment'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
One poor chap was undergoing a bone marrow transplant... in the middle of it with zero immunity... and the hospital, following instructions, said you've either got to ship out to a government hospital or you've got to pay. His wife had to come up with R48 000 to keep him in the hospital!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
On top of all this, there are health service providers who didn't know about the court order she says.
"...so Dischem, for example... wasn't letting Health Squared members claim on the fund for their medication... even those in that reprieve bracket... But how would they know who qualifies, in the absence of any information?"
