Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
- Southern Sun became Tsogo Sun, and now it's rebranding again as Southern Sun
- Southern Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock explains the move on The Money Show
Southern Sun Hotels became known as Tsogo Sun Hotels almost a decade ago - now it's to be called Southern Sun again.
The hotel group notified shareholders the rebranding had been approved in August.
From 7 September, it has announced, the company will retain history and commence trading under the new name on the JSE.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks now-Southern Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock, why the brand has gone full circle on its identity.
It is a complicated backstory.
We listed in 2011 via a reverse listing when we took over Gold Reef and we rebranded to Tsogo Sun, the whole group, at that time... that was trying to unify Gold Reef Casino, Tsogo Casino and the Southern Sun Group.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
In 2019 we unbundled from the gaming business and listed the hotel business separately... As if you didn't have enough confusion you now had two listed Tsogo Suns... Now we're taking the hotel business back to Southern Suns.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
The heritage of Southern Sun in South Africa stretches back almost six decades, to around 1965.
Then Southern Sun created Sun International... so these amalgamations and spinouts are not that new.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
Von Aulock says they are also also rebranding Sandton Towers in Johannesburg from Inter-Continental Sandton.
The changes are part of the restructuring the team did during the COVID crisis.
Our corporate brand is now Southern Sun again, and then we operate the hotels under individual brands such as Southern Sun Garden Court... chain brands... The de luxe properties have their own identity.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
Von Aulock reports that Southern Sun is also seeing a rebound in tourism "but has been coming from the base of zero."
As a hotel group we are probably trading in the high 40s, starting to get to the early 50s... We're pretty optimistic about the summer; we think foreigners are going to come despite high airline prices."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SouthernSunHotels/photos/a.445398652816/10150639012162817
