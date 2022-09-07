Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended' Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples. 7 September 2022 7:53 PM
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio. 7 September 2022 5:54 PM
View all Local
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse? The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the im... 7 September 2022 9:40 AM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
View all Politics
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments... 7 September 2022 7:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
View all Africa
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on. 6 September 2022 9:45 AM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
View all Opinion
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme

7 September 2022 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Discovery Health
Discovery Limited
health insurance
discovery bank
company results

Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group CEO of Discovery Limited.

- Discovery Holdings has posted strong results overall for the year ended 30 June 2022, with profits back to pre-pandemic levels

- 58 out of every 100 medical scheme members in South Africa are now with Discovery

Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Discovery Holdings has posted strong results overall for the year ended 30 June 2022, with profits back to pre-pandemic levels.

Profit for the financial year increased by 70% to R5 479 million.

Headline earnings per share were up 74% to 792.4 cents per share.

The organisation’s drive for growth manifested through Discovery Bank and in the ongoing evolution of its global healthcare model, notably with the establishment of Amplify Health. In addition, the Vitality Shared-value business model continued to demonstrate its relevance and ability to deliver value to clients...

Discovery

Still, the Group decided not to declare an ordinary dividend.

"The group has decided to continue our policy of not paying a dividend at this stage, I think our rationale is strong" said CEO Adrian Gore.

RELATED: A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO

"We are in a COVID period and it is not clear that this period is over."

58 out of every 100 people on a medical scheme in South Africa are now with Discovery.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Gore says the scale of this business is such that Discovery needs to be manage it very carefully. He describes it as a social responsibility

We feel convinced that Discovery Health is remarkably well-managed... doing what it does throughout the pandemic... That's the only way to ensure success and continuity.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Discovery Bank lost just under R1 billion during its financial year, but Gore says this is very much in line with expectations - "We went into the bank knowing the scale of capital it would take to build it."

Discovery Bank is operating within budget, in fact slightly ahead of budget... The actual performance of the Bank and the scale and all the dynamics point to us breaking even as we thought we would... It's been of the highlights of the last two years in the evolution of Discovery...

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

The critical thing of starting a bank - and very few have succeeded - is the ability to get people to join a bank and use it as a primary bank account. We're seeing that 74% of people joining Discovery Bank are active and primary account holders.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

57% of our client base weren't Discovery members before, so the fear that we might only appeal to Discovery members is actually not happening... These dynamics point to the ability to continue to grow.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Discovery CEO


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme




