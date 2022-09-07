[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Kiewit interviews Joel Kaplan, founder of Thought Africa.
In 2019, there were 23,796 public schools and 2,000 private schools for almost 12.5 million students
That number has grown since then, particularly with the popularity of online or “hybrid” schools, while home-schooling is also gaining acceptance.
Public and private education has failed in South Africa, argues Joel Kaplan, who's the founder of Thought Africa, an organisation that helps children develop thinking skills for jobs that do not yet exist.
Kaplan said schooling, not only in South Africa but everywhere, needs to change.
RELATED: 'Private schools should probably not exist'
It’s a global problem… education systems are predicated on the Industrial Revolution…Joel Kaplan, founder - Thought Africa
Teachers and schools are no longer required to transfer knowledge… A school needs to provide a safe environment for students to explore what they’re passionate about… Soft skills… social skills… it’s not just about developing knowledge…Joel Kaplan, founder - Thought Africa
Kaplan added that artificial intelligence would replace many jobs but would never fully replace human imagination and creativity.
RELATED: 2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
There will never be a soul…Joel Kaplan, founder - Thought Africa
Kaplan is against segregating students by age and believes universities lack practicality.
Kiewit interviewed Kaplan – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124373046_two-male-students-building-and-programing-robot-vehicle-in-after-school-computer-coding-class.html?term=african%2Bchild%2Bcomputer&vti=o9a31e7u1uwhwliq3w-1-19
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
