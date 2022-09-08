Should teachers with criminal records be allowed in schools?
John Perlman spoke to legal counsel at TPN Credit Bureau Ashleigh Laurent about this data.
TPN is a company that helps both public and private schools to ensure compliance, reduce risk and improve school fee collection and this data was collected as part of compliance tests.
Laurent said that the majority of crimes committed by these teachers were traffic offences, theft, assault, fraud and drug trafficking.
One thing that may be of high concern to parents is teachers with a history of sexual abuse or a related crime, which is the case for under three percent of those with criminal records in the survey.
What we found in terms of abuse and crimes of a sexual nature, TPN found that it is 2.63% of those that have a conviction.Ashleigh Laurent, legal counsel at TPN Credit Bureau
In order to make sure school is safe for students and teachers it is essential that there are processes in place to determine if a teacher has a criminal record and whether that record does make them a risk to others.
While some crimes are obviously a risk to students, in other cases should a mistake from the past or a desperate situation impact these teachers' futures?
Listen to the audio above for more.
