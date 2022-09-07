Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features
John Perlman spoke to general manager for Uber SSA Kagiso Khaole about these new features.
-
These new safety features are available to drivers and passengers.
-
The aim is to improve security and behaviour of all parties on trips.
E-hailing company Uber plays a huge role in the lives of so many South Africans and it is essential that it protects both customers and drivers.
Khaole said that the safety of all Uber users was their greatest priority - which has prompted the company to launch the latest safety toolkit.
The newest feature is the ability to make audio recordings available for both drivers and users.
When a rider requests a trip they will get a notification that tells them if the driver has this feature enabled… as a rider you can choose to record at the beginning of the trip or any time during the trip.Kagiso Khaole, general manager for Uber SSA
The purpose of this feature is to improve the accountability and behaviour of all parties, while also giving both drivers and riders a secure way to gather evidence if there is an incident.
The audio is encrypted from the start of the recording and cannot be accessed by any party until it is submitted as a part of a safety ticket, said Khaole.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70254100_bangkok-thailand-december-5-2016-business-man-is-using-uber-application-on-his-iphone-.html
