After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action





The Information regulator adds teeth to two laws that strengthen South Africa’s democracy and institutions that are created to protect it.

Ensuring access to information held by the state and in set cases 3rd parties

Ensuring your privacy can be protected

PAIA - Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000

It was set out in Section 32 of the Constitution that “Everyone has the right of access to any information held by the state; and any information that is held by another person and that is required for the exercise or protection of any rights.”

Access to state information is included in many established democracies, but South Africa goes further than many in also allowing access from others if it is justified to protect your rights.

The intention was set in 1996, it was created in 2000 but if you had to ask ten random people about submitting a Section 32 report, you are likely to maybe get one in ten to say they know and do submit the annual report. The 2022 report is due on 9 September. All business are required to submit them.

It is a pity that it often requires a PAIA request to get access to some information and then equally bad that it may still require a court to get it enforced.

Each time it is used though, it will make that institution more weary about not supplying the info as it will only bring more attention to the issue thanks to what has become known as the Barbara Streisand effect.

A key case for PAIA and the right to vote compelled political parties to declare their donors that give more than R100 000. It was a Constitutional Court challenge using PAIA and the right to vote to have Parliament update the Electoral Code to require disclosures.

The Information Regulator covers some of the roles that were previously part of the Human Rights Commission and it is good that there is a focus on getting access to information while protecting individuals's privacy.

POPIA - Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013

A very broad subject so it took a long time to draft the law and as long to fully activate it. It now places South Africa in good company with countries that have also put protection in place. The final elements were enacted last year so now we can begin to see how the cases are improving on privacy.

Many may still be unsure what can and can’t be included of personal information for capture, processing, storage and sharing, and what would and would not need consent.

The simplified version would say anything that would allow you to identify someone, names, ID numbers, addresses, etc would need consent to collect and justification for storing and certainly sharing. Social media accounts and more generic info like the make of car you drive may be less of an issue if the driver's person info is not known or disclosed. A significant case in January this year related to the Department of Basic Education saying they would no longer allow the matric results to be published as had been done in previous years following POPI coming into effect.

The Information Regulator, Pansy Tlakula agreed that if the publication disclosed personal information it would require consent. The department would not be able to get consent so quickly and would not be able to remove the results of those that did not consent that they opted to only make the results available at the school.

There were many fair arguments made for and against allowing it to be published, in the end it was taken to court to resolve.

The court applied a common sense approach that allowed all the results to be published using the matric exam number and the result, only the student would know the number and so the results could be both public and protect the matrics’ privacy.

There will be more cases like this but probably not on such a big scale.

An important case opened by the regulator relates to the sharing of names and addresses of the women that were raped in Krugerdorp recently. Someone at SAPS had sent the details via WhatsApp and that message was then forwarded and shared publicly.

SAPS was asked who and why the message was composed and who forwarded it to those that shared it publicly. They did not get a response and so have now been issued with a summons.

𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧



𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗦 𝗔 𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗘 pic.twitter.com/1ZkqYjFTvB — Information Regulator SA (@InforegulatorSA) August 30, 2022

This is a specific incident that affects the women involved directly, however there are more common breaches that affect many of us and in ways we are not even sure how much and for how long. These are data breaches.

Companies would have been embarrassed and probably blackmailed too following a breach, but did not do much for those actually affected.

The law now allows for a fine up to R10 million and 10 years in jail for a serious breach although I am not aware of any convictions yet.

The real challenge remains simply ensuring everyone understands what info may be collected and more importantly shared as well as acted on without consent. It is going to be a burden for most businesses to get right, but it is the right thing to do. The recently launched portals make creating your manuals, submitting your reports and registering information officers easier.

Companies can still buy contact info. If you were unsure about what consent you gave, they would now need to show that consent more explicitly. For companies that are willing to take the risk you will still get spam emails and messages. Bulk sending emails without the option for an opt out is getting more difficult and email filters are getting better at filtering them out.

We will need a few big fines to get the message across better.

There will also be those who are only too keen to rely on POPI to not say anything, a municipality recently said it could not share the qualification of its electricians as it would affect their POPI rights which is not true unless there were so few staff that sharing it would allow you to identify them purely by their qualification.

Progress is not guaranteed and rarely in a straight line, but having these laws in place will go a long way to protecting us from the abuses of the past and hopefully from some that are still to come.