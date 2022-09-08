MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Can coalitions result in stable governments South Africa?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Director of the Rivonia circle
Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance
Malaika Mahlatsi - Political commentator - Research Fellow at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Sanlam Interim Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Abigail Mukhuba - CFO at Sanlam
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Are Golden Visas worth the money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol af... 8 September 2022 7:33 AM
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return... 8 September 2022 7:24 AM
'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft' An individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary, is considered theft. 8 September 2022 6:27 AM
View all Local
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet an... 8 September 2022 8:36 AM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return... 8 September 2022 7:24 AM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
View all Business
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

8 September 2022 5:30 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
NPA
NDPP
Shamila Batohi
Advocate Shamila Bathohi

The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has famously said many times since she stepped into office nearly four years ago that she and her team have been trying to fix the plane while they’re in flight.

It’s a familiar refrain and she repeated it again last week in an interview with the Financial Mail. She also reminds us that the organisation was ‘seriously decimated’ during the state capture period.

The NPA was a key site of state capture and it was eviscerated during the Zuma years. Rebuilding capacity and refocusing the organisation has taken time but it is finally starting to appear as though it is coming together.

The NDPP also knows far too well that as the airplane is near repair and as it is closing in on its destination of the country’s courts of law, it is going to come under heavy fire.

It just so happens that some of the country’s most high-profile state capture prosecutions are being enrolled or are expected to be enrolled in the months leading up to the ANC’s National Elective Conference in December.

Batohi has committed to launching nine ‘seminal’ state capture corruption cases before the end of September.

Speaking last week at News24’s On The Record summit in Sandton, the Investigating Directorate head Adv Andrea Johnson said the NPA would deliver on that promise.

"We have undertaken four [cases], we have completed three, we have one to go. But we won't give you only one in September. And it's not because the ID wants to be popular, it is because it has a duty. So, yes, the NPA will achieve its commitment of nine by the end of September,” said Adv Johnson.

Last week, after a long wait, former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh finally appeared in the dock. In the UAE, two of the Gupta brothers remain behind bars as the NPA works to extradite them back to South Africa to stand trial. This is an enormous step forward in bringing those responsible for state capture to book.

As the NPA seeks to carry on that momentum, Johnson is telling us there is more to come.

Several high-ranking ANC politicians will be beginning to panic as the net tightens. There is much at stake for those who could face criminal charges, and by this, I mean beyond the criminal justice system.

Within the ANC, its electoral committee head, Kgalema Motlanthe, announced that anyone facing serious criminal charges will not be able to run for a position on the NEC or even participate in the conference. In other words, their political careers hang in the balance and so do their livelihoods.

This will mean that invariably any politician who is charged in the next four months will cry political conspiracy. It’s the obvious defence and one that has been tried and tested and refined in South Africa over the past two decades.

We have also learnt from past experience that Batohi will herself become the target of campaigns to discredit her and the NPA. Expect the masters of the dark arts to be deployed. Her predecessors could give her plenty of advice about this.

Bulelani Ngcuka was accused of being an apartheid-era spy after announcing that there was a prima facie case against Zuma, although he declined to prosecute him. Vusi Pikoli was removed from office and accused of making dodgy deals and compromising the security of the country by prosecuting former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

And who could ever forget the Spy Tapes, recorded and released to tell us that Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy was colluding with Ngcuka over the timing of prosecuting Zuma?

The ANC went so far as to shut down and dismantle the corruption-busting Scorpions in 2008 when it became too effective at going after the politically powerful corrupt. The argument for its closure was of course that it was cherry-picking its cases and that it was being politically manipulated.

Batohi knows full well what is in store for her. She knew coming into the job that the environment was politically charged. But that won’t make navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks any easier for her. She will have to ensure that she is beyond reproach and that she acts with integrity throughout. Any misstep will be used against her.

In her interview with the FM, Batohi gave yet another assurance that politics will have no influence on any decision to prosecute.

“The rule of law means you prosecute when you have the evidence,” she told Carien du Plessis. “It doesn’t matter whether a [political] conference is happening or not. Whether we move in a month, two months, three months, four months, whether we move on the day of the conference, it doesn’t matter.”

The timing of Jacob Zuma’s charging around the ANC’s Polokwane conference in 2007 and in the run-up to the national elections would be playing on the minds of prosecutors. There are myriad hypothetical scenarios that could play out – if the NPA charges President Cyril Ramaphosa for Phala-Phala, if the NPA charges Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on sexual assault charges, if the NPA charges Gwede Mantashe for corruption over the Bosasa payments, if the NPA charges Zweli Mkhize over Digital Vibes – the credibility of these prosecutions could be undermined by the timing and tainted by a political conspiracy defence.

But that should have no bearing on the NPA’s decision to prosecute or when the accused are brought before court. The country is impatient and the quicker convictions happen the better, particularly when the accused have made a habit of abusing the criminal justice system by constantly delaying trials.

The NPA’s mission statement clearly sets out that it strives to deliver justice in South Africa by prosecuting without fear, favour, and prejudice.

“We do not take the decision to prosecute lightly. We act without fear, favour, or prejudice, confident in our ability to justify our legal choices through established precedent and transparent policies and guidelines. Our decisions are not only impartial but are also perceived to be impartial because we are free from external control and have the financial autonomy to not be swayed by need.”

The NDPP has to do everything in her power to ensure that independence and impartiality are protected and defended to the hilt, but also that the perception of impartiality is not in any way tainted. As the prosecutions of politically powerful individuals happen, she will need strong and capable, and vocal wingmen to back her up.

Mandy Wiener is a journalist and author and the host of the Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire




8 September 2022 5:30 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
NPA
NDPP
Shamila Batohi
Advocate Shamila Bathohi

More from Opinion

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM

KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line

6 September 2022 9:45 AM

Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?

5 September 2022 2:25 PM

A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss

1 September 2022 6:08 PM

Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© borgogniels/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?

1 September 2022 3:31 PM

For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from BMW #GenerationJoy campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'

31 August 2022 7:59 PM

For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed

8 September 2022 8:36 AM

Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet another attempt to remove Mpho Phalatse as the mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe appears at the state capture inquiry on 3 March 2021. Picture: SABC/YouTube.

The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO

7 September 2022 3:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s message of solidarity at Cosatu's May Day rally. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa on Twitter.

Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?

7 September 2022 9:40 AM

The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.

'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'

6 September 2022 8:32 PM

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCREENGRAB: Police Minister Bheki Cele meeting with the KZN taxi industry in the south coast on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Picture: Lirandzu Themba/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal

6 September 2022 2:45 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters after having himself sworn in as the 'people's president' on 30 January 2018 in Nairobi. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes

5 September 2022 3:03 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC in Gauteng is holding a media briefing in Parktown at Ruth First House following a Special PEC meeting on Friday. Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, David Makhura and Secretary TK Nciza are a part of the address. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News

ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst

5 September 2022 7:31 AM

A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

2 September 2022 3:55 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Joburg Council Speaker Vasco da Gama. Picture: @CoJSpeakSpokes/Twitter

IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama

2 September 2022 2:06 PM

Coalition partners of the Democratic Alliance are looking at pursuing disciplinary action against those who voted against the now former Joburg speaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed

Politics

Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers

Business Local

Should teachers with criminal records be allowed in schools?

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanef calls on IFP to reconsider planned march to City Press offices

8 September 2022 9:46 AM

Foster care an issue as opposition parties reject Children’s Amendment Bill

8 September 2022 8:56 AM

D-day for Ramaphosa lawyers to give Sarb answers related to Phala Phala burglary

8 September 2022 8:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA