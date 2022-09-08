Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup photoshoot, in classic Cape Town style - and after days of wind and rain - it felt like a perfect summer's day and had everyone squinting and sweating because of the sun.
The hosts, South Africa were positioned next to the two - men’s and women’s - trophies with captains Siviwe Soyizwapi (men’s) and Sizophila Solontsi (women’s) welcoming the other teams to the Mother City and keeping their eye on the prize.
🌍 Ready to take on the world— Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 7, 2022
📍 Signal Hill, Cape Town#RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/lquTOCpQP3
Cape Town Major Geordin Hill-Lewis was also present and said that all preparations are done from the City of Cape Town’s side and that there will be no load shedding in the city for this weekend.
See below for the City of Cape Town’s transport plan for the tournament:
Cape Town gees kicks into gear for Rugby World Cup Sevens.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) September 6, 2022
Africa’s first ever Rugby World Cup 7s is taking place at the DHL Stadium from 9 September to Sunday 11, September 2022.
Read more: https://t.co/iO4E9YJ67h#CTNews pic.twitter.com/cv8us3lsL1
On the field, despite a fun day out with their fellow captains, some tough decisions still had to be made for both South African sides - both coach Neil Powell and Paul Delport had to cut players from their respective squads to get it to the allowed 12 players for a tournament.
For the Blitzboks, Ryan Oosthuizen and James Murphy will be missing out while Asisipho Plaatjies and Kirsten Eastes will not play for the Springbok Women’s Sevens team this weekend.
Here are the final squads:
Springbok Sevens squad (with RWC & World Series stats):
Cecil Afrika – 2013 RWC; 66 World Series tournaments (1462 points) Ronald Brown – RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (285 points) Angelo Davids – RWC debut; 9 World Series tournaments (160 points) Selvyn Davids – 2018 RWC; 27 World Series tournaments (564 points) Muller du Plessis – RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (315 points) Christie Grobbelaar – RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (70 points) Sako Makata – RWC debut; 16 World Series tournaments (60 points) Mfundo Ndhlovu – RWC debut; 10 World Series tournaments (60 points) JC Pretorius – RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (225 points) Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) – 2018 RWC; 40 World Series tournaments (670 points) Impi Visser – RWC debut; 21 World Series tournaments (115 points) Shaun Williams – RWC debut; 7 World Series tournaments (80 points)
Springbok Women’s Sevens squad (with RWC & World Series stats):
Marlize de Bruin – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Nolwazi Hlabangane – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Felicia Jacobs – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Lerato Makua – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Unathi Mali – RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments Ayanda Malinga – RWC debut, 1 World Series tournament (10 points) Zintle Mpupha – 2018 RWC; 6 World Series tournaments (40 points) Simamkele Namba – RWC debut Nadine Roos – 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (79 points) Mathrin Simmers – 2013, 2018 RWC; 14 World Series tournaments (35 points) Sizophila Solontsi – RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments Eloise Webb – 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (7 points)
The World Cup will run between 9-11 September at the DHL Stadium, with tickets available via ticketmaster.co.za
This article first appeared on EWN : Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town
Source : @WorldRugby7s/Twitter
More from Sport
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad
Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.Read More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle
After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Allan Alaalatoa share a beer after the game.Read More
Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia
It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in Australia.Read More
Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match
This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Garoos, 98 at Wimbledon and flushing meadows ends with 108 victories.Read More
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in
The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane.Read More
Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon
Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place.Read More
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon
Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans.Read More
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon
Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh-hour decision from the Comrades Marathon Association.Read More