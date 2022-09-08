Streaming issues? Report here
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town

8 September 2022 5:32 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cape Town
Blitzboks
City of Cape Town
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022

With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup photoshoot.

CAPE TOWN - With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup photoshoot, in classic Cape Town style - and after days of wind and rain - it felt like a perfect summer's day and had everyone squinting and sweating because of the sun.

The hosts, South Africa were positioned next to the two - men’s and women’s - trophies with captains Siviwe Soyizwapi (men’s) and Sizophila Solontsi (women’s) welcoming the other teams to the Mother City and keeping their eye on the prize.

Cape Town Major Geordin Hill-Lewis was also present and said that all preparations are done from the City of Cape Town’s side and that there will be no load shedding in the city for this weekend.

See below for the City of Cape Town’s transport plan for the tournament:

On the field, despite a fun day out with their fellow captains, some tough decisions still had to be made for both South African sides - both coach Neil Powell and Paul Delport had to cut players from their respective squads to get it to the allowed 12 players for a tournament.

For the Blitzboks, Ryan Oosthuizen and James Murphy will be missing out while Asisipho Plaatjies and Kirsten Eastes will not play for the Springbok Women’s Sevens team this weekend.

Here are the final squads:

Springbok Sevens squad (with RWC & World Series stats):

Cecil Afrika – 2013 RWC; 66 World Series tournaments (1462 points) Ronald Brown – RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (285 points) Angelo Davids – RWC debut; 9 World Series tournaments (160 points) Selvyn Davids – 2018 RWC; 27 World Series tournaments (564 points) Muller du Plessis – RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (315 points) Christie Grobbelaar – RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (70 points) Sako Makata – RWC debut; 16 World Series tournaments (60 points) Mfundo Ndhlovu – RWC debut; 10 World Series tournaments (60 points) JC Pretorius – RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (225 points) Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) – 2018 RWC; 40 World Series tournaments (670 points) Impi Visser – RWC debut; 21 World Series tournaments (115 points) Shaun Williams – RWC debut; 7 World Series tournaments (80 points)

Springbok Women’s Sevens squad (with RWC & World Series stats):

Marlize de Bruin – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Nolwazi Hlabangane – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Felicia Jacobs – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Lerato Makua – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Unathi Mali – RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments Ayanda Malinga – RWC debut, 1 World Series tournament (10 points) Zintle Mpupha – 2018 RWC; 6 World Series tournaments (40 points) Simamkele Namba – RWC debut Nadine Roos – 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (79 points) Mathrin Simmers – 2013, 2018 RWC; 14 World Series tournaments (35 points) Sizophila Solontsi – RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments Eloise Webb – 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (7 points)

The World Cup will run between 9-11 September at the DHL Stadium, with tickets available via ticketmaster.co.za


This article first appeared on EWN : Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town




