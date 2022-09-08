SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA
- SA has highest Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) rate globally.
- Most women consume alcohol in pregnancy due to ignorance.
- FASD results in serious development problems in the child.
South Africa continues to have the highest rate of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) in the world, despite ongoing awareness around the problem.
International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness is observed annually on 9 September and is aimed at preventing the negative consequences of alcohol abuse whilst pregnant.
Africa Melane spoke to Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.
Our rates are more than 20 times higher in some communities, than the rest of the world. In the Northern Cape, its 28% and 31% in the Western Cape.Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research
The high prevalence of FAS is attributed to ignorance or a lack of education. In some cases, women do not know they are pregnant, and continue to drink alcohol.
78% of pregnancies in South Africa are unplanned so women continue to use alcohol and put their unborn babies at risk. There's stress, depression, poverty, unemployment and situations of hopelessness. There's also pressure from partners.Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research
You don't need to be a heavy drinker or an alcoholic to have a child with FASD. According to research, even smalls amount of alcohol can do harm to a baby.Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research
Soon after conception, the brain and central nervous system of the foetus is the first to develop. The brain development of a child with FASD will be affected by alcohol. The child can be born with mid to severe brain damage. There are other signs like organ damage.
With a toddler, parents will notice a child is developing slower than their peers and its when the child goes to school that you see the learning problems. This is mainly around abstract thinking and not understanding the cause and behaviour for engaging in risky behaviour. The child might be hyperactive and have a short attention span.Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research
To find out more about fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, visit farrsa.org.za
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers
The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return to the table to negotiate with the workers.Read More
'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft'
An individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary, is considered theft.Read More
Should teachers with criminal records be allowed in schools?
A recent survey has revealed that 3.6% of teachers have a criminal record and two-thirds did not declare their previous convictions.Read More
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.Read More
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.Read More
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features
Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio.Read More
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last weekRead More
'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'
How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Service (Saps)?Read More
Why ANC postponed the nomination of national leaders
On Wednesday it was expected that members of the African National Congress (ANC) were officially going to be allowed to nominate party leadership positions ahead of December's National Elective Conference.Read More