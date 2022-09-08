Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers





Africa Melane spoke to Sizwe Pamla, the spokesperson of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is appealing to Putco to stop the process of laying off 1,000 workers.

The disgruntled drivers are not budging as they are continuing with their illegal protest and demanding a 6% wage increase with bonuses.

The bus company has warned drivers to return to work or face dismissal as they are participating in an unprotected strike.

On Wednesday, the police used stun grenades to disperse the protesting employees.

Pamla added that they understood the frustration of the workers and claimed that they were not paid their bonuses since 2020.

We do not want them to be dismissed as we have enough unemployment already. Putco have not paid bonuses to workers since 2020 and it is irresponsible. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Congress of South African Trade Unions

The high cost of living is frustrating workers, and some lose their cars or houses. We appreciate the frustration but we are also worried that there are rules that employers can use against striking workers. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Congress of South African Trade Unions

Putco's spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu emphasised that they were in the process of recruiting and training new drivers.

We have a mammoth task as Putco to ensure that services return to normalcy, and we are recruiting and training drivers as far as our internal training is concerned. Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson - Putco

