Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Mpho Phalatse, the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
The mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, is optimistic that the motion of no confidence against her will not succeed.
The African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg is supported by other opposition parties in the council in their bid remove Phalatse.
The DA-led coalition government is pursuing criminal charges against ANC councilors accused of bribery.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Phalatse said that she would survive the motion.
There is an attempt, but I don’t believe the attempt will succeed.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Phalatse also said that the self-proclaimed Speaker of the council, Colleen Makhubele, is not recognised as the rightful Speaker of the council.
Makhubele, who is a member of Congress of the People (Cope), was one of the councillors from the parties who are a part of the DA-led coalition who voted in favour of the vote of no-confidence against Da Gama.
The law disputes that and I am not sure who is advising Colleen Makhubela, it is quite sad to see her confused. The law is clear to what happens when there is a vacant position, and the city manager is only the person to call a council meeting.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : 702
