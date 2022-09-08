More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best
- The restaurant is owned by 'Greenhouse' restaurateur Peter Tempelhoff and Jennifer Hugé.
- The dinner menu is R1,575 per person and includes dishes such as abalone braaied in kelp, kingklip, tomato, sea plants.
When you're compiling a list of the world's best restaurants you want to include eateries that are more than just fine, unless of course they really are Fyn!
Cape Town African/Japanese fusion restaurant Fyn has made it onto a list of the best dining establishments on the planet.
It's just come in at number 37 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
Menu highlights include the ostrich egg chawanmushi, KZN langoustine, papaya & bamboo salsa, coconut yoghurt, curry vinaigrette and abalone braaied in kelp, kingklip, tomato, sea plants.
Now, dining at Fyn doesn't come cheap, the dinner menu will set you back an eye (and mouth)-watering R1,575, but then what do you expect when you're experiencing Fyn-dining?
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best
Source : Fyn Instagram
