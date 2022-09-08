More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Can coalitions result in stable governments South Africa?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Director of the Rivonia circle
Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance
Malaika Mahlatsi - Political commentator - Research Fellow at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Sanlam Interim Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Abigail Mukhuba - CFO at Sanlam
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Are Golden Visas worth the money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol af... 8 September 2022 7:33 AM
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return... 8 September 2022 7:24 AM
'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft' An individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary, is considered theft. 8 September 2022 6:27 AM
View all Local
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet an... 8 September 2022 8:36 AM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return... 8 September 2022 7:24 AM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
View all Business
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best

8 September 2022 8:47 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Fyn Restaurant
FYN

The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
fynjpg

- The restaurant is owned by 'Greenhouse' restaurateur Peter Tempelhoff and Jennifer Hugé.

- The dinner menu is R1,575 per person and includes dishes such as abalone braaied in kelp, kingklip, tomato, sea plants.

When you're compiling a list of the world's best restaurants you want to include eateries that are more than just fine, unless of course they really are Fyn!

Cape Town African/Japanese fusion restaurant Fyn has made it onto a list of the best dining establishments on the planet.

It's just come in at number 37 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Menu highlights include the ostrich egg chawanmushi, KZN langoustine, papaya & bamboo salsa, coconut yoghurt, curry vinaigrette and abalone braaied in kelp, kingklip, tomato, sea plants.

Now, dining at Fyn doesn't come cheap, the dinner menu will set you back an eye (and mouth)-watering R1,575, but then what do you expect when you're experiencing Fyn-dining?


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best




8 September 2022 8:47 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Fyn Restaurant
FYN

More from Lifestyle

@ 56405205/123rf.com

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 9:32 PM

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun rebrands back to Southern Sun, logo from Facebook @SouthernSunHotels

Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand

7 September 2022 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands has recalled the Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo Boer War. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA

7 September 2022 7:03 PM

Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exes in public. Picture: Pixabay.com

Run at first sight? What happens when you see your first love again

7 September 2022 2:33 PM

Seeing you ex in public soon after a breakup can be awkward, but seeing your first love years later is worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Legendary actor John Kani. Picture: The Market Theatre/Facebook

Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’

7 September 2022 2:06 PM

Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden is hosting a special cleansing ceremony on 18 September 2022, and everyone is welcome. Picture: Supplied

Bring in Spring with Thuli Madonsela at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden

7 September 2022 12:22 PM

The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden starts Spring with an exciting cleansing experience this September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA national treasure, Sandra Prinsloo. Picture: @CapeTalk/Twitter

Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'

7 September 2022 12:00 PM

Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig Lucas. Picture: facebook.com/craigdlucas

Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"

7 September 2022 10:17 AM

Craig Lucas is a South African musician who won the second season of 'The Voice SA' in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Pilani Bubu will headline the inaugural Folklore Festival. Picture: Supplied.

Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage

7 September 2022 11:48 AM

Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber. Image credit: @evanpaterakis and @justinbieber on Instagram

Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour

7 September 2022 11:30 AM

The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grandpa with his grandchild. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true!

6 September 2022 9:51 AM

A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @connie_chiume

Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years

5 September 2022 12:26 PM

Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream

5 September 2022 11:52 AM

'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series

3 September 2022 2:16 PM

Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

WATCH: Oops!!! Cat slaps owner during a live television analysis

1 September 2022 2:07 PM

A video went viral when a sports analyst Huseyin Ozkok in Turkey was slapped by his cat live on television.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

WATCH: Somebody call 911! Police rescue a lady stuck on gym apparatus

1 September 2022 2:06 PM

A video of a gym fanatic lady who was stuck on a piece of gym equipment that flipped upside down and could not get up went viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experience the ultimate African jazz experience at Joy of Jazz 2022

1 September 2022 12:41 PM

702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - a thrilling presentation of the ultimate African jazz experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32

31 August 2022 12:55 PM

The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed

Politics

Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers

Business Local

Should teachers with criminal records be allowed in schools?

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanef calls on IFP to reconsider planned march to City Press offices

8 September 2022 9:46 AM

Foster care an issue as opposition parties reject Children’s Amendment Bill

8 September 2022 8:56 AM

D-day for Ramaphosa lawyers to give Sarb answers related to Phala Phala burglary

8 September 2022 8:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA