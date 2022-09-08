How Dr 'Sputla' Ramokgopa's passion for activism framed his political journey





Clement Manyathela spoke to the head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the office of the President, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, as he shared his political journey.

Ramokgopa grew up in Atteridgeville and became known for his impressive football skills, garnering the nickname - Sputla at just five years old.

Though he loved football, Ramokgopa also had a deep love for numbers, excelling in maths and physics at school.

This made him an interesting mix of both jock and nerd, and he ended up choosing academia over professional football.

The former mayor of Tshwane has a myriad of academic qualifications including a BSc in Civil Engineering, a Master of Public Administration, a Master of Business Leadership and a PhD in Public Affairs.

Whilst pursuing his degree in civil engineering at the then University of Durban-Westville (now one of the campuses of the University of KwaZulu-Natal), Ramokgopa led the South African Student Congress (SASCO) and the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).

Ramokgopa then formally went into politics when he became the ANC ward 51 councillor from 2000 to 2006. He says that being a councillor was one of the hardest jobs to do.

As you wake up, there are queues of people waiting to resolve their problems. When you come back, because at the time it was not [a full-time job] to be a ward councillor... [So], I'd come home [from work] and service constituencies. Dr Kgosientsho 'Sputla' Ramokgopa, head - Investment and Infrastructure Office in the office of the President

This aided Ramokgopa in his rise from ground level all the way to his current position, and he credits his activism for inspiring his politics.

I've gone through the ranks, but, like I said, all of it was inspired by activism and the need to resolve the challenges in society. Dr Kgosientsho 'Sputla' Ramokgopa, head - Investment and Infrastructure Office in the office of the President

I don't see [politics] as a career. I always say a politician is someone who derives their primary income from just politics and I don't see myself as that... I see myself as an activist. Dr Kgosientsho 'Sputla' Ramokgopa, head - Investment and Infrastructure Office in the office of the President

Scroll up for the full interview.