WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Her 8 am alarm went off during a live interview on the country's news channel - Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC).
LBC’s Nick Ferrari was asking the deputy prime minister a question about residences when he was interrupted by the alarm.
The deputy prime minister has made quite an impression on the hip-hop community with the 1999 hit by Dr Dre feat Snoop Dog as her alarm song.
This is the moment Deputy Prime Minister Dr Thérèse Coffey's interview with @NickFerrariLBC is interrupted by her 8am alarm.— LBC (@LBC) September 7, 2022
'You're getting a bit of Dr. Dre...' pic.twitter.com/rFURenaDCd
