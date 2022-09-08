WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview

Today at 16:50 Aviation industry rocked by more turbulence this as SA Express faces liquidation. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications

Today at 17:10 Joburg Multi-Party Government says they will not allow an illegal sitting of Council to take place Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Leah Knott - MMC for Economic Development at City of Johannesburg

Today at 17:20 UNICEF releases report: Number of COVID-19 orphans nears 150,000 in South Africa. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Muriel Mafico, UNICEF South Africa Deputy Representative

Today at 17:40 Public Protector inquiry to resume with more questions about legal costs Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

Today at 18:12 SA's current account in deficit, due to higher dividends paid by companies with a direct investment relationship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Miyelani Maluleke - Senior Economist at Absa

Today at 18:15 Global firm, EY to split its auditing and consulting arm of its business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ajen Sita - South Africa Chief Executive Officer and Africa Region Managing Partner at Ey

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Sanlam headline earnings slipped 8% to R3.84 billion in its year to end-June due to an increase in claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Abigail Mukhuba - CFO at Sanlam

Today at 18:50 Why September is the worst month of the year for equities. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Francois Stofberg, Economist at the Efficient Group

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - The fifth layer is all about value. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis

