COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'
Lester Kiewit interviews Patrick Kulati, national director of SOS Children's Villages.
SOS Children’s Villages have experienced a surge in children needing its care since the start of the pandemic.
Many local care facilities cannot cope with the sheer number of orphans due to COVID-19.
SOS Children’s Villages is struggling to find enough money to meet the spiralling demand for its services.
When a child loses everything, SOS Children’s Villages is there to give them a home, a mother and a family.SOS Children’s Villages
Deaths linked to COVID-19 have left 146 000 children orphaned in South Africa, according to a study by the Imperial College London as part of the Global Reference Group for Children Affected by COVID-19.
Even before the pandemic, South Africa had about 2.7 million orphans while about 40% of children lived only with their mothers.
Losing a parent during childhood can have a life-long impact on mental and physical health, and orphaned children are, according to Unicef South Africa, more likely to experience violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
At SOS Children’s Villages… we have experienced an increase in children who need our care… During COVID-19… local care facilities could no longer cope with the numbers. Parents were sick or dying… The situation is really, really sad… a trail of destruction…Patrick Kulati, National Director - SOS Children's Villages
SOS Children’s Villages do not have the luxury of fully understanding the bigger picture. We have to deal with what is happening now when we see the demand for our services… Our capacity to supply services to meet the demand is diminished…Patrick Kulati, National Director - SOS Children's Villages
The extended family… is no longer in the same place, where they can provide care… It’s a multiplicity of factors that have broken down the ubuntu model…Patrick Kulati, National Director - SOS Children's Villages
Kiewit interviewed Kulati – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/child-african-africa-kenya-people-279975/
