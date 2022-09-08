Lebo M partners with Primedia to take African stories to the global stage





Lebo M in studio with Bongani Bingwa in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

For almost forty years, he's put African stories on the global stage. Now, critically acclaimed producer and composer, Lebo Morake, better known as Lebo M, has a vision to rebuild a battered creative arts industry post the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with Primedia, the pioneering musical creative hopes to use the mega-success of the Lion King and his other productions to build future content.

He believes this will inspire a new generation of African musicians, dancers, actors and storytellers to share their creativity with the world and to explore the untapped potential on the continent.

Lebo M joined Bongani Bingwa in studio to share more about this groundbreaking partnership.

As much as we have great ideas, ultimately its the quality of the content. This partnership is focused exclusively on creating future content to the global standards and quality required. We have amazing talent in Africa but we lack a private-corporate partnership with producers. I'm very excited that we're finally embarking on this. Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

Morake feels the creative arts industry must be run like a business, as it's a lucrative sector.

TheLion King has been the most successful Broadway play for the past 25 years. The initial investment in the Lion King from Disney was about 25m illion dollars. But it was guaranteed more than 20 million dollars on the African content. Fifteen years later, it grew its profits of about 7 billion dollars. That's the value of the African content. Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

If you want to compete with Lion King, from a business approach, the quality of the content depends highly on the quality of money and how you then position the property around work. Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

Morake said Primedia is in a strong position to promote good local content. The challenge now is how to sell and package the content.

It's about how we're going to marry the two and create new platforms. We're putting together a number of ideas to take to New York, London and Japan. We must see success from the African point of view. Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

