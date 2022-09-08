Lebo M partners with Primedia to take African stories to the global stage

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Aviation industry rocked by more turbulence this as SA Express faces liquidation.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:10
Joburg Multi-Party Government says they will not allow an illegal sitting of Council to take place
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Leah Knott - MMC for Economic Development at City of Johannesburg
Today at 17:20
UNICEF releases report: Number of COVID-19 orphans nears 150,000 in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Muriel Mafico, UNICEF South Africa Deputy Representative
Today at 17:40
Public Protector inquiry to resume with more questions about legal costs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:12
SA's current account in deficit, due to higher dividends paid by companies with a direct investment relationship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 18:15
Global firm, EY to split its auditing and consulting arm of its business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ajen Sita - South Africa Chief Executive Officer and Africa Region Managing Partner at Ey
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Sanlam headline earnings slipped 8% to R3.84 billion in its year to end-June due to an increase in claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Abigail Mukhuba - CFO at Sanlam
Today at 18:50
Why September is the worst month of the year for equities.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Francois Stofberg, Economist at the Efficient Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - The fifth layer is all about value.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Are Golden Visas worth the money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end. 8 September 2022 3:17 PM
Can coalition governments work in SA? Experts weigh in Coalition governements can be beneficial if parties collaborate, but it is unclear if that is viable in South Africa. 8 September 2022 1:22 PM
Social Development institutes grant top-up for orphans A new study has found that South Africa now has more than 140,000 orphans due to Covid-19. 8 September 2022 12:57 PM
View all Local
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet an... 8 September 2022 8:36 AM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order. 8 September 2022 3:08 PM
Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar. 8 September 2022 12:50 PM
Lebo M partners with Primedia to take African stories to the global stage Critically acclaimed producer and composer, Lebo M, discusses his collaboration with Primedia to revive the creative arts industry... 8 September 2022 11:35 AM
View all Business
Cry-able or Liable: Who has to pay if your package arrives damaged? Have you ever ordered something that was damaged by the courier and they are arguing that they aren't liable for damages? Here's w... 8 September 2022 3:59 PM
New WhatsApp development allows group admins to delete members' posts If you are an admin of a WhatsApp group, you now have the option to remove your members' posts and you could be held liable for un... 8 September 2022 3:18 PM
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majes... 8 September 2022 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview A video has gone viral of a live interview of Thérèse Coffey, UK deputy prime minister whose alarm ringtone - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre'... 8 September 2022 12:04 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order. 8 September 2022 3:08 PM
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majes... 8 September 2022 2:58 PM
Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar. 8 September 2022 12:50 PM
View all World
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Lebo M partners with Primedia to take African stories to the global stage

8 September 2022 11:35 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Africa
Lebo M
Primedia
Creative Arts

Critically acclaimed producer and composer, Lebo M, discusses his collaboration with Primedia to revive the creative arts industry.
Lebo M in studio with Bongani Bingwa in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele
Lebo M in studio with Bongani Bingwa in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

For almost forty years, he's put African stories on the global stage. Now, critically acclaimed producer and composer, Lebo Morake, better known as Lebo M, has a vision to rebuild a battered creative arts industry post the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with Primedia, the pioneering musical creative hopes to use the mega-success of the Lion King and his other productions to build future content.

He believes this will inspire a new generation of African musicians, dancers, actors and storytellers to share their creativity with the world and to explore the untapped potential on the continent.

Lebo M joined Bongani Bingwa in studio to share more about this groundbreaking partnership.

As much as we have great ideas, ultimately its the quality of the content. This partnership is focused exclusively on creating future content to the global standards and quality required. We have amazing talent in Africa but we lack a private-corporate partnership with producers. I'm very excited that we're finally embarking on this.

Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

Morake feels the creative arts industry must be run like a business, as it's a lucrative sector.

TheLion King has been the most successful Broadway play for the past 25 years. The initial investment in the Lion King from Disney was about 25m illion dollars. But it was guaranteed more than 20 million dollars on the African content. Fifteen years later, it grew its profits of about 7 billion dollars. That's the value of the African content.

Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

If you want to compete with Lion King, from a business approach, the quality of the content depends highly on the quality of money and how you then position the property around work.

Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

Morake said Primedia is in a strong position to promote good local content. The challenge now is how to sell and package the content.

It's about how we're going to marry the two and create new platforms. We're putting together a number of ideas to take to New York, London and Japan. We must see success from the African point of view.

Lebo M, critically acclaimed producer and composer

Scroll up for the interview.




8 September 2022 11:35 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Africa
Lebo M
Primedia
Creative Arts

More from Business

© radowitz/123rf.com

Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine

8 September 2022 3:08 PM

The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com

Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin

8 September 2022 12:50 PM

Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries on 7 September 2022. Picture: Veronica Makhoali/Eyewitness News

Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers

8 September 2022 7:24 AM

The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return to the table to negotiate with the workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 56405205/123rf.com

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 9:32 PM

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun rebrands back to Southern Sun, logo from Facebook @SouthernSunHotels

Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand

7 September 2022 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com

Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub

7 September 2022 8:09 PM

Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands has recalled the Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Information Regulator

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 7:15 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme

7 September 2022 6:52 PM

Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Broken glass. Picture: Pixabay.com

Cry-able or Liable: Who has to pay if your package arrives damaged?

8 September 2022 3:59 PM

Have you ever ordered something that was damaged by the courier and they are arguing that they aren't liable for damages? Here's what you can do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dimarik16/123rf.com

New WhatsApp development allows group admins to delete members' posts

8 September 2022 3:18 PM

If you are an admin of a WhatsApp group, you now have the option to remove your members' posts and you could be held liable for unlawful messages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth by the artist Miriam Escofet. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace

8 September 2022 2:58 PM

In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Head of Investment and Infrastructure Office at Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

How Dr 'Sputla' Ramokgopa's passion for activism framed his political journey

8 September 2022 12:41 PM

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa - the former mayor of Tshwane is the head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office at the office of the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best

8 September 2022 8:47 AM

The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 56405205/123rf.com

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 9:32 PM

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun rebrands back to Southern Sun, logo from Facebook @SouthernSunHotels

Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand

7 September 2022 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands has recalled the Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo Boer War. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA

7 September 2022 7:03 PM

Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Jesse Clegg's Wife Dani passed away after being diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Picture: @Jesse_Clegg/twitter

Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani

8 September 2022 3:17 PM

Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Can coalition governments work in SA? Experts weigh in

8 September 2022 1:22 PM

Coalition governements can be beneficial if parties collaborate, but it is unclear if that is viable in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shangarey/123rf.com

Social Development institutes grant top-up for orphans

8 September 2022 12:57 PM

A new study has found that South Africa now has more than 140,000 orphans due to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple iPhone 14 PRO. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Apple introduces iPhone 14 Pro to the world

8 September 2022 12:06 PM

A video has gone viral of Apple showing its latest innovation and a world class of its gadgets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Dre and Snoop Dog. Picture: Supplied

WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview

8 September 2022 12:04 PM

A video has gone viral of a live interview of Thérèse Coffey, UK deputy prime minister whose alarm ringtone - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre' - went off mid-interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Rolf Dobberstein from Pixabay.

COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'

8 September 2022 11:20 AM

South Africa has one of the highest rates of caregiver loss due to COVID-19 in the world, data on excess mortality shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pregnant mother. Picture: Pixabay.com

SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA

8 September 2022 7:33 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries on 7 September 2022. Picture: Veronica Makhoali/Eyewitness News

Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers

8 September 2022 7:24 AM

The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return to the table to negotiate with the workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft'

8 September 2022 6:27 AM

An individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary, is considered theft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Should teachers with criminal records be allowed in schools?

8 September 2022 5:59 AM

A recent survey has revealed that 3.6% of teachers have a criminal record and two-thirds did not declare their previous convictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace

Lifestyle World

Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed

Politics

Lebo M partners with Primedia to take African stories to the global stage

Business Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Accused in Estina fraud & Gupta-linked Dinesh Patel wants bail terms relaxed

8 September 2022 4:21 PM

Mkhwebane did not waste public funds on big legal woes, witness tells Parly

8 September 2022 4:18 PM

Putco secures new interdict against striking staff blocking depot entrances

8 September 2022 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA