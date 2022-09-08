WATCH: Apple introduces iPhone 14 Pro to the world
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Apple's CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to share the news of the new iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro.
The iPhone 14 Pro has the biggest camera upgrade and crash detection feature.
The gadgets will go on sale from November 2022.
Here’s all the big news from the Apple Event. Introducing iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro. pic.twitter.com/kFDeU2bdUl— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022
