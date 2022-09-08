Social Development institutes grant top-up for orphans
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the spokesperson for the Department of Social Development about the social measures put in place to assist orphans.
Among other findings, the study cites that over 10 million children had lost at least one parent or caregiver to the pandemic.
The Department of Social Development is making available a top-up grant in a bid to assist orphans and extended families who play the role of caregivers to them.
Oliphant said that they were trying to close the social security gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department is going to be starting an audit to understand whether children who are orphans are there in need of protection.Lumka Oliphant, spokesperson - Department of Social Development
We have the social protection system already in place to assist the department where we dispatch social workers to go look for these children at home.Lumka Oliphant, spokesperson - Department of Social Development
Oliphant added that the top-up grant programme has received a high volume of applications from relatives looking after orphaned children.
We then amended the Social Assistance Act to give orphans living with relatives a top-up... We introduced a Top Up Grant and by last week, we had 5,000 children whose relatives had applied for it.Lumka Oliphant, spokesperson - Department of Social Development
