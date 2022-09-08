Can coalition governments work in SA? Experts weigh in
Clement Manyathela spoke to senior lecturer at the Wits School of Governance - Dr Kagiso Pooe, director of the Rivonia circle - Tessa Dooms and research assistant at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation at UJ - Vusi Gumbi about whether coalitions can result in stable governments in South Africa.
-
Coalition governments are a form of government where different political parties work together to govern.
-
The coalition government in Johannesburg is seemingly failing as the parties involved are not united on some major issues.
Some of the smaller political parties in South Africa have attempted to form a coalition government - working together as a united front in some municipalities.
However, in some larger municipalities we have seen this system on the verge of falling apart as the involved parties cannot come to an agreement on major issues and do not stand together.
According to Pooe, one of the biggest issues with coalition governments is that the focus ends up being on gaining power rather than on how best to serve citizens.
Dooms said that we have seen multiple cases of successful coalition governments in smaller municipalities, so the issue comes not with the coalitions as a concept, but with the bigger municipalities.
I think we must be fair to ourselves and say that there are particular places, particularly where there is big money at stake and clearly where there are big personalities at play where coalitions are not working.Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia circle
Both Pooe and Dooms said that in order to have successful coalitions, the priority of the parties needs to be on working together and looking for the best interests of the people.
It is not about saying this party and that party would make the best marriage. It is the parties who are willing to do the work, find compromises and engage with the citizen’s needs that will succeed at coalitions.Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia circle
In addition to this, an issue discussed by the panel is that the big concerns of political parties are removing the African National Congress (ANC) rather than having a personal vision for the country.
If political parties are more concerned with gaining power than building the country, it is unlikely that they will be able to successfully collaborate and compromise within a coalition government.
Listen to the audio above for more.
