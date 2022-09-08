Cry-able or Liable: Who has to pay if your package arrives damaged?





Thabo Mashao speaks to consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler, about what happens if you goods get damaged while they are getting couriered.

Picture this: you see this cute, but pricey, wine glass set online and purchase it from a company that's going to courier it to you.

After it arrives, you open up the parcel and find the glasses shattered, shattering your dreams of creating a formidable wine set with it.

You message the courier company to get a refund for the parcel and they say, according to some sneaky Ts and Cs, they are not liable for any damages incurred.

What do you do now?

Well, the good news is that you are covered by the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), particularly under Section 65.

Here, the section states that if the supplier, or courier, does not treat your property with the right amount of care that is reasonably expected from them, they are liable for any of the loss or damage incurred.

In essence, if your new wine glass set gets to you in pieces, the company that couriered it to you is liable for the damages incurred during transit or arrival.

Though this is a simple enough concept, a legal battle against the company can be long and drawn-out where the company may try to use anything it can to prove it's not at fault - including bringing up those Ts and Cs that are directly in contravention of the CPA.

Though the wine set example may seem like a pretty frivolous one, some goods that are being transported for you may be extremely valuable such as in the case of moving or travelling.

The best thing to do, here, is to ensure that you have safety nets you can use to prove that the damages aren't your fault.

According to Knowler, the best way to do this is to take photos of your parcels and what they'll be transported in prior to couriering them.

[Take a photograph of your bag] as it's packed and the condition of the bag. So, if it's damaged you can say, 'this isn't how it was, actually... The same thing if you're moving houses... and if you're couriering something... Take a photograph and there's no argument. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Another way to protect yourself is to get your things insured prior to couriering them by an external company and not the courier service, says Knowler.

This ensures that if your goods are damaged, you are covered in a way that is free from any dodgy Ts and Cs the company may have.

I would strongly advise insurance... just protect yourself and not their insurance where the Ts and Cs say they don't cover everything, take your own insurance... Fight for your rights that they pay, but have a safety net with insurance. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Scroll up for the full interview.