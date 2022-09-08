Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace
JOHANNESBURG - The Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced that the Britain’s Queen, Elizabeth II, was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors raised concerns about her health.
In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. the queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace announces. pic.twitter.com/1dl2VNLDTZ— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2022
According to AFP, the 96-year-old British queen has been struggling with health problems - since last October - that have left her with difficulties walking and standing.
Our Beloved Queen Elizabeth. All our thoughts and prayers are with you pic.twitter.com/Pd15HbviQj— Cherry Malvern 🍒 (@CT1265) September 8, 2022
On Wednesday, she pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisors, after being told to rest.
Various media reports said that Elizabeth II’s eldest son and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles together with Prince Williams were headed to Scotland.
Source : Twitter
