Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
Bruce Whitfield talks investment and golden visas with personal financial adviser Warren Ingram, Executive Director at Galileo Capital.
- It seems there are plenty of South Africans keen on the idea of a golden visa as their Plan B if they feel they need to leave the country
- These visa schemes involve investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country, but are they worth it?
So-called golden visas are often seen as a way to buy a global passport.
They involve investing in an overseas country, usually via a property, to obtain residence in another country.
The idea seems popular with South Africans looking for a Plan B, comments personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director at Galileo Capital).
...looking for a place to get a second citizenship so that if something happens to South Africa, as the story goes, they are able to move to another country where they can live and work.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
While he gets the principle says Ingram, you can get tripped up easily.
What happens is they often get sold as almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 'This is something that's incredibly scarce; you'll probably never see it again... You need to buy this Portuguese property or this Mauritian palace...', and of course they're all massively over-priced.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Ingram talks about "a perception of security" around these offers.
While clients think they're buying the right to be a citizen in another country, that's often not true at all he says.
"All they get is the right to live there for a period of time, at the grace of that country, even though they've spent a fortune."
The cheapest property Ingram's been able to find costs around $100 000, while many would set you back $500 000 or $600 000.
A deal like this carries very little investment benefit, he concludes.
I do know that there are some schemes, however, that do offer a permit to stay, with the possibility then of acquiring citizenship later on... provided of course you fulfill the Ts and Cs...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
You can build your security abroad in a much more effective way, Ingram says.
"Build up a big investment asset overseas; build up a big portfolio, in a hard currency by all means... and if you need to get out of South Africa one day... the big asset you have is what will get you security to go and stay in a place."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/passport-travel-customs-borders-3127934/
