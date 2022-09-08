A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Group Finance Director of Sanlam.
- Climate change, load shedding, crime - conditions are difficult for short-term insurers
- While Sanlam has reported a rebound in life insurance, general insurance operations didn't do as well as claims increased
Sanlam has reported a decline in headline earnings for the first six months of 2022.
While it experienced a rebound in life insurance, general insurance operations didn't do as well.
Headline earnings dropped 8% to just under R4 billion for the six months to end-June.
The Group says it was impacted by adverse weather conditions including the KwaZulu-Natal floods, rising claims and steeply rising claims costs.
Lower investment returns on insurance funds also affected the business.
CEO Paul Hanratty described conditions for the industry in the first half of the year as "a perfect storm".
We have just released our interim financial results for 2022
Sanlam had a robust performance for the first six months of 2022 and continues to successfully navigate the challenging environment.https://t.co/ACWHLXBxj2 pic.twitter.com/GUvJ7RCLPD
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sanlam Group Finance Director Abigail Mukhuba
She says the volatility in the market is just one of the factors affecting performance.
While in the short term the losses the Group experienced are unrealised, they do "cause havoc into our bottom line" she adds.
From a diversification perspective, because the Group is well diversified, we were able to still make at least 1% earnings increase across the other lines of business, particularly in our life insurance business, our credit and structuring, as well as our investments business.Abigail Mukhuba, Group Finance Director - Sanlam
Looking at trends underlying the business at the moment, Whitfield asks whether Mukhuba would agree that the best times for now are over?
She acknowledges that Sanlam is going through a challenging time.
This is particularly for our clients, in terms of the rising cost of living. We've seen disposable income being more challenged than it has been at least over the last few years.Abigail Mukhuba, Group Finance Director - Sanlam
From a climate change perspective we're seeing the impact that's having on our short-term insurance, at least in the Santam business.Abigail Mukhuba, Group Finance Director - Sanlam
We're also seeing the impact of load shedding giving rise to such increases in claims, for example in household content claims... but also in the context of South Africa we're seeing the rising crime rate's also having an impact on our claims, particularly on the motor book.Abigail Mukhuba, Group Finance Director - Sanlam
Mukhuba says the rise in claims does have a long-term impact on premiums, depending on the risk profile changes seen going forward.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims
