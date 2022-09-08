SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow
Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa.
- South Africa’s current account balance swung into a shock deficit in the second quarter of 2022
- Contributing factors were a larger volume of imports compared to exports, and higher dividends paid by companies
The current account of the balance of payments (BOP) switched to to a deficit of R87 billion (-1.3% of GDP) from a surplus of R157 billion (2.4% of GDP) in the first quarter.
The South African Reserve Bank says a deficit was last recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
The current account is the broadest measure of trade in goods and services.
Contributing factors in the Q2 decline were a larger volume of imports compared to exports, and higher dividends paid by companies.
The balance on the current account of the BOP switched from a surplus of R157 billion (2.4% of GDP) in the first quarter of 2022 to a deficit of R87.0 billion (-1.3% of GDP) in the second quarter. The previous deficit was last recorded in the second quarter of 2020. pic.twitter.com/k8eLcm6Kp6— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 8, 2022
Maluleke says there is an aspect of this development that was anticipated and that is the goods trade.
...the flow of goods that was affected by some of the shocks experienced from the floods in KZN, and more recently the bout of load shedding that we've seen. That part of it I think was anticipated to a large degree.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
The part that came as a big surprise is what we call 'the invisible balance' or where net income services and current transfers meet - that really swung to a really big deficit.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
Net income is the income that we get from the investments that we have abroad, and also the income that we'll be paying to foreigners on investments that they have here in South Africa.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
What was seen in the second quarter was a massive increase in those outflows, Maluleke explains.
He adds that this seems to be related specifically to dividend outflows, which is the big surprise.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
