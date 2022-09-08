SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
'We have a mandate to uphold' - Putco on latest labour court ruling Putco on Thursday secured a court interdict preventing striking workers from blocking entrances to its depots. 8 September 2022 4:58 PM
Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end. 8 September 2022 3:17 PM
View all Local
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet an... 8 September 2022 8:36 AM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Business
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
Cry-able or Liable: Who has to pay if your package arrives damaged? Have you ever ordered something that was damaged by the courier and they are arguing that they aren't liable for damages? Here's w... 8 September 2022 3:59 PM
New WhatsApp development allows group admins to delete members' posts If you are an admin of a WhatsApp group, you now have the option to remove your members' posts and you could be held liable for un... 8 September 2022 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview A video has gone viral of a live interview of Thérèse Coffey, UK deputy prime minister whose alarm ringtone - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre'... 8 September 2022 12:04 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96 As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness. 8 September 2022 7:35 PM
View all World
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Opinion
SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow

8 September 2022 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SA Reserve Bank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Imports
exports
economic recovery
Miyelani Maluleke
balance of payments
SA current acccount
dividend outflows

It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa.

- South Africa’s current account balance swung into a shock deficit in the second quarter of 2022

- Contributing factors were a larger volume of imports compared to exports, and higher dividends paid by companies

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf

South Africa’s current account balance swung into a shock deficit in the second quarter of 2022.

The current account of the balance of payments (BOP) switched to to a deficit of R87 billion (-1.3% of GDP) from a surplus of R157 billion (2.4% of GDP) in the first quarter.

The South African Reserve Bank says a deficit was last recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame

The current account is the broadest measure of trade in goods and services.

Contributing factors in the Q2 decline were a larger volume of imports compared to exports, and higher dividends paid by companies.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa

Maluleke says there is an aspect of this development that was anticipated and that is the goods trade.

...the flow of goods that was affected by some of the shocks experienced from the floods in KZN, and more recently the bout of load shedding that we've seen. That part of it I think was anticipated to a large degree.

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

The part that came as a big surprise is what we call 'the invisible balance' or where net income services and current transfers meet - that really swung to a really big deficit.

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

Net income is the income that we get from the investments that we have abroad, and also the income that we'll be paying to foreigners on investments that they have here in South Africa.

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

What was seen in the second quarter was a massive increase in those outflows, Maluleke explains.

He adds that this seems to be related specifically to dividend outflows, which is the big surprise.

Listen to the complete conversation at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow




