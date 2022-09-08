Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani
JOHANNESBURG – South African musician Jesse Clegg confirmed on Thursday that his wife Dani passed away.
Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.
In an Instagram post he stated: “She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her.”
Following the news of her passing friends and supporters commented with messages of condolences and support to Jess and the family.
Jesse is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pianist.
Moreover, he is the son of the late Johnny Clegg - who was revered the world over.
This article first appeared on EWN : Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani
More from Local
Can coalition governments work in SA? Experts weigh in
Coalition governements can be beneficial if parties collaborate, but it is unclear if that is viable in South Africa.Read More
Social Development institutes grant top-up for orphans
A new study has found that South Africa now has more than 140,000 orphans due to Covid-19.Read More
WATCH: Apple introduces iPhone 14 Pro to the world
A video has gone viral of Apple showing its latest innovation and a world class of its gadgets.Read More
WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview
A video has gone viral of a live interview of Thérèse Coffey, UK deputy prime minister whose alarm ringtone - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre' - went off mid-interview.Read More
Lebo M partners with Primedia to take African stories to the global stage
Critically acclaimed producer and composer, Lebo M, discusses his collaboration with Primedia to revive the creative arts industry.Read More
COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'
South Africa has one of the highest rates of caregiver loss due to COVID-19 in the world, data on excess mortality shows.Read More
SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA
Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.Read More
Cosatu urges Putco to halt dismissal process of striking drivers
The trade union federation has issued concerns over the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that Putco should return to the table to negotiate with the workers.Read More
'Benefitting from a will you're not named in is theft'
An individual taking ownership of an item without written proof that they are the rightful beneficiary, is considered theft.Read More