'We have a mandate to uphold' - Putco on latest labour court ruling
John Perlman speaks to Putco Bus Services' spokesperson - Lindokuhle Xulu, about the recent labour court ruling in favour of the company's request for its striking workers to stop disrupting the bus company's services.
The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) has on Thursday secured a court interdict preventing striking workers from blocking entrances to its depots.
The interdict follows an earlier one declaring the strike unprotected and calling on drivers to return to work.
The workers have been engaged in an unprotected strike for over a week - demanding a 6% wage increase.
Xulu says the latest court ruling has left them with confidence that law enforcement authorities, together with their private security, will help get the company's services operating again.
He says the company is doing its best to come up with solutions to the matter as quickly as they can because of the 150,000 commuters who have been left stranded and have had to make costly alternative transport arrangements.
One of them was Eric who spoke to this particular radio station saying R120 is unsustainable at this time. I've gotten a voice note from an elderly man who was just crying saying that 'I'm now thinking of taking my car and going to sleep at a garage next to where I work because I am desperate and at work they do not understand what's happening'... We have a mandate to uphold and that is why we need to move like this.Lindokuhle Xulu, spokesperson - Putco Bus Services
