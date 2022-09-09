Report exposes serious corruption in Gauteng licencing centres
John Perlman spoke to chief executive officer of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Wayne Duvenage, about the problems in the licencing department.
-
The report revealed that the system at licence centres is deeply flawed and riddled with corruption.
-
This corruption not only leads to theft of funds but also serious safety risks.
Duvenage said that this report has revealed what so many of us suspected and it has exposed the severity of corruption and the flaws in the system.
It is a corrupt system, and they need to look at the design because it is poorly designed.Wayne Duvenage, CEO at OUTA
The report revealed issues with corruption in the booking system, officials accepting bribes to pass students and many more issues.
The corruption in the system runs so deep that one listener even called in to say it is known how much money you have to pay for a bribe if you want to get your licence or learners.
In addition to this there is also severely faulty infrastructure in many licencing centers despite the fact that the public contributes millions of rands every year for maintenance and upkeep of infrastructure.
In addition to the issues of corruption as a concept, it also becomes a serious risk to public safety when people are on the road in cars that are not road worthy with licences they should not have.
Duvenage said this abuse of the system is contributing to the reason why South Africa has such a devastating rate of road fatalities.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32517911_african-learner-driver-and-instructor-behind-a-car.html?vti=lkx5dqv8iqaldhqw3m-1-52
