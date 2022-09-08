Streaming issues? Report here
British royal succession: why Prince Charles became king and who's next in line

8 September 2022 8:12 PM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
HMS Queen Elizabeth
British Royal Family

Here is the line of succession to the British throne.

The British queen is dead. The head of the British royal monarch Queen Elizabeth II is the second-longest reigning monarch in history. Taking the throne in 1952, she ruled for just over 70 years, passing away at 96 years old on Thursday 8 September.

©cheekylorns/123RF.COM
©cheekylorns/123RF.COM

With the initiation of Operation London bridge, the biggest question is who will succeed Queen Elizabeth II?

On the day of her passing, the immediate successor to the royal throne will be her firstborn, Charles, Prince of Wales.

The succession then moves family by family.

The Succession to the Crown Act came into effect in 2015. The amendment resulted in rules to succession no longer being dependent on gender which had seen male heirs take precedence over females. Now, males born after October 28, 2011, cannot overtake their older sisters in line to the throne.

This impacts the younger female royals but not Princess Anne who is only 16th in line.

1. PRINCE CHARLES

Charles, Prince of Wales, immediately became king, and after that, the succession line stands as follows.

rafaelbenari/123rf
rafaelbenari/123rf

2. PRINCE WILLIAM

The Duke of Cambridge will succeed the throne after his father, Prince Charles.

william-and-katejpg

3. PRINCE GEORGE OF CAMBRIDGE

The firstborn to Prince William is third in line to the British throne.

4. PRINCESS CHARLOTTE OF CAMBRIDGE

The second-born of Duke Cambridge is fourth in line to the throne.

5. PRINCE LOUIS OF CAMBRIDGE

Prince Louis, the third born of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is the fifth in line to the throne.

6. PRINCE HARRY

Should none of the Cambridges become the next monarch of Great Britain, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will reign as 6th in line.

7. MASTER ARCHIE

Prince Harry's child, Master Archie is seventh in line to the throne.

8. LADY LILIBET DIANA

Archie is followed by his sister, Lilibet Diana, who comes in at eighth in line to the throne.

9. PRINCE ANDREW

9th in line is Prince Andrew, The third child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

10. PRINCESS BEATRICE, 11. PRINCESS EUGENIE, 12. AUGUST PHILIP HAWKE BROOKSHANK

The prince's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is the 10th in line after her father. Second, born to Prince Andrew, is Princess Eugenie, who will succeed her sister as 11th in line to the throne. The first child of Princess Eugenie, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank follows his royal mother as the 12th person in line for the throne.

13. PRINCE EDWARD, 12. JAMES, VISCOUNT SEVERN, 15. LADY LOUISE

Prince Edward is the last born of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. He is the 13th in line to take the throne. His son James, Viscount Severn, 14th in line to the throne, will succeed his father, followed by Edward's daughter Lady Louise.

16. PRINCESS ANNE

Anne, Princess Royal is the second child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. She is the 16th in line to the throne. Her successor would be her only son and the eldest grandchild of, Queen Elizabeth, Peter Phillips who is 15th in line.

The King of England will be sworn in officially within a year of the Queen's passing.

Queen Elizabeth II's passing will make waves across the world. Over the coming weeks, we can expect the world to mourn and the monarch to stand firm.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : British royal succession: why Prince Charles became king and who's next in line




