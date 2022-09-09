How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented?
John Maytham spoke to professor at the School of Economic Sciences at the North West University, Derick Blaauw, about his call to challenge the exploitation of car guards.
-
People working as car guards often have to give a significant portion of their earnings up just to be able to work.
-
Many of these individuals take on this work because they do not have employment alternatives.
The individuals who work in these mall parking lots often do so because it is their only option to get involved in the labour market.
Working in this environment comes with expenses, such as a fee just to be allowed to work there depending on who they are employed by, and the rental of a vest, before they have earned anything.
In addition to this, after spending all day in the sun and on their feet they often have to give a significant portion of the tips they earn to the person essentially employing them.
If everyday you have to pay 53% of an income that you may or may not get, I think that qualifies as a certain amount of exploitation. Or at the very least it raises serious questions of issues like social justice.Derick Blaauw, professor at the School of Economic Sciences at the North West University
In these situations, all the risk lies with the worker and none of it with the employers, who take more than half of their earnings, according to Blaauw.
He argued that there must be a fair middle ground that can protect these workers from exploitation while also encouraging the relevant persons or agencies to make this informal employment opportunity available.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented?
Source : pixabay.com
