Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness
LONDON - Millions of people around the world are awaiting news of the United Kingdom queen’s health. As Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign has been record-breaking, but an announcement that she was under medical supervision and news that her family are gathering by her has added to concerns.
It was a short statement from Buckingham Palace but a very serious one. The announcement stated that the 96-year-old monarch’s doctors were concerned for the queen's health and recommended she remain under medical supervision. It added simply that the queen was "comfortable".
The Palace has always told journalists it would never offer a running commentary on the queen's health but then reports filtered through that her children - princes Charles, Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne along with her grandchildren - as well as the princes, William and Harry, were flying to Scotland to be with her.
Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Balmoral for several weeks and been undertaking few duties while on holiday. However the location is remote meaning the journey for some of her descendants has been lengthy and difficult.
Queen Elizabeth the second has only recently celebrated 70 years on the throne. She acceded to the throne aged 25 and her reign has seen 15 prime ministers, from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss and 14 United States presidents.
She has been a constant for so many people and that’s why many are anxiously awaiting an update from Buckingham Palace on her health.
This article first appeared on EWN : Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80516586_hm-queen-elizabeth-ii-hrh-prince-phillip-london-england.html
