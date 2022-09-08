[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)
JOHANNESBURG - Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.
Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Thursday.
The news follows a statement from the palace that confirmed her ill health prior to her death.
"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier.
Since October, the 96-year-old monarch had been battling poor health that made it difficult for her to stand and walk.
Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, beloved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
This article first appeared on EWN : [WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)
Source : AFP
