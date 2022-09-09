'Queen Elizabeth II believed in democracy' - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Sello Hatang, CEO at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and former leader of the Democratic Alliance, Tony Leon, about the death and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The London Bridge has fallen and world leaders are continuing to pay tributes to the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II died at age of 96, marking the end of a 70-year reign after ascending to the throne in 1952.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Hatang said that queen had a fond relationship with the former statesman, Nelson Mandela.
Hatang added that the longest-serving Queen championed democracy.
She had a strong bond with Nelson Mandela, and they even gave her a maiden ‘Motlalepule’ (Rain Queen) name.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
You find that a person like her, who had life like that, with contributions and she believed in democracy as something we can nurture.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Joining the conversation, former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Tony Leon, said that the queen was influential to the world.
Her influence was profound and the way she adapted to change of circumstances and reflecting the need for change was very powerful.Tony Leon, former leader - Democratic Alliance
Leon added that he had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth during her state visit to South Africa in 1997.
Nelson Mandela introduced us to Queen Elizabeth in 1997 and the whole country radiated to her warmth and charm.Tony Leon, former leader - Democratic Alliance
Source : @RoyalFamily/Twitter
