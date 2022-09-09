EFF critical of Queen Elizabeth's legacy as parties react to her passing
JOHANNESBURG - Queen Elizabeth II’s role in both colonised and independent Africa is not lost on South Africans as the royal family mourns the passing of the 96-year-old monarch.
The queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday afternoon.
She had been on the throne for 70 years, seeing through the dissolution of the British Empire across African states, the fall of the Berlin Wall and had 15 prime ministers serve under her.
Just days before her passing, she appointed Liz Truss as the United Kingdom’s prime minister.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth's passing is undoubtedly the end of a chapter in world history.
While some celebrated her long life of service in South Africa, a former British colony, and across other anglophone countries, the reaction has been divided.
So too has been that of our political parties.
While the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC) is yet to express its thoughts, the main opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Twitter lauded the queen for her sense of duty.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has a friendship with King Charles, who takes over the throne, thanked the queen for showcasing true dignity throughout her reign.
The DA would like to offer its condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 8, 2022
During her extraordinary reign over a period of 70 years, the Queen was known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/l2yK6bYCVM
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her undying devotion to the citizens of the UK and the members of the Commonwealth.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 8, 2022
On behalf of @Action4SA I would like to express our deepest condolences to the King and the Royal Family on her passing. pic.twitter.com/Kaig7b2mCg
Long live Her Majesty, the Queen!! pic.twitter.com/lW2BwbOtyG— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 8, 2022
ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and politicians like former minister, Tito Mboweni, also praised the fallen royal.
But it was the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s much-anticipated statement, which did not disappoint, speaking to its radical politics, slammed the monarch for failing to take responsibility for atrocities across its former colonies.
It ended its statement by saying that if there was life and justice after death, "may Elizabeth and her ancestors get what they deserve".
EFF Statement On The Death Of Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/YlBhG2uXno— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 8, 2022
Britain will observe 10 days of mourning in honour of the queen.
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF critical of Queen Elizabeth's legacy as parties react to her passing
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12971560_united-kingdom-circa-1992-a-stamp-printed-in-england-is-dedicated-to-the-40th-anniversary-of-accessi.html
