BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours
OPINION
Weep not my child Your cries of drum majorettes Be not sorry for every season come to pass Your nervous condition and position in the empire remains that of the periphery
Or are you trying to be human, to "give a human face to the world", when your humanist inclinations were cremated by the empire itself?
Weep not my brethren There is a timeless river between us and the empire With the bridge fallen, another flamboyant crossover You linger in the heart of darkness, where everything has fallen apart, a disgrace to the empire
Postscript
(what?)
Protocol is the thing of the empire
(Step)children of the Empire aspires for this performance,
a carnivalesque of imperial proportions,
which the empire deploys to the marvel of the post-colonial subject, thus
retaining the position of being the main reference point of thought, and order,
in the empire and beyond
This article first appeared on EWN
