Today at 10:05
Queen Elizabeth II legacy in Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana, Columnist, Commentator & author
Today at 10:35
Across the Desk - South Africans making waves abroad
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Trevor Stuurman- Visual Artist and Storyteller.
Thoriso Magongwa, Ballet Dancer
Today at 11:05
Relationship Focus: The cost of dating
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Leigh Joy Mansel-Pleydell
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brualised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
'Queen Elizabeth II believed in democracy' - Nelson Mandela Foundation Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing in a statement on Thursday evening at her Scottish estate in Balmoral. 9 September 2022 8:18 AM
How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented? Many shopping malls will have a number of car guards working in parking lots, but many of these workers are severely exploited. 9 September 2022 6:28 AM
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet an... 8 September 2022 8:36 AM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020. 8 September 2022 6:51 PM
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview A video has gone viral of a live interview of Thérèse Coffey, UK deputy prime minister whose alarm ringtone - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre'... 8 September 2022 12:04 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours

9 September 2022 8:55 AM
by Busani Ngcaweni
Tags:
Colonisation
Queen Elizabeth II

Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brualised.

OPINION

Weep not my child Your cries of drum majorettes Be not sorry for every season come to pass Your nervous condition and position in the empire remains that of the periphery

Or are you trying to be human, to "give a human face to the world", when your humanist inclinations were cremated by the empire itself?

Weep not my brethren There is a timeless river between us and the empire With the bridge fallen, another flamboyant crossover You linger in the heart of darkness, where everything has fallen apart, a disgrace to the empire


Postscript (what?)

Protocol is the thing of the empire

(Step)children of the Empire aspires for this performance,

a carnivalesque of imperial proportions,

which the empire deploys to the marvel of the post-colonial subject, thus

retaining the position of being the main reference point of thought, and order,

in the empire and beyond


This article first appeared on EWN : BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours




9 September 2022 8:55 AM
by Busani Ngcaweni
Tags:
Colonisation
Queen Elizabeth II

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 9:22 PM

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients

8 September 2022 7:12 PM

A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.

MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

8 September 2022 5:30 AM

The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM

KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line

6 September 2022 9:45 AM

Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.

© citadelle/123rf.com

Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?

5 September 2022 2:25 PM

A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.

@ fizkes/123rf.com

5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss

1 September 2022 6:08 PM

Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.

The late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

'Queen Elizabeth II believed in democracy' - Nelson Mandela Foundation

9 September 2022 8:18 AM

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing in a statement on Thursday evening at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.

A parking lot. Picture: pixabay.com

How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented?

9 September 2022 6:28 AM

Many shopping malls will have a number of car guards working in parking lots, but many of these workers are severely exploited.

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

Report exposes serious corruption in Gauteng licencing centres

9 September 2022 6:22 AM

The Gauteng Traffic Department launched an investigation into licencing centres and uncovered deep levels of corruption.

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients

8 September 2022 7:12 PM

A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.

Picture: 123rf

SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow

8 September 2022 6:51 PM

It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020.

FILE: Putco buses. Picture: Facebook.

'We have a mandate to uphold' - Putco on latest labour court ruling

8 September 2022 4:58 PM

Putco on Thursday secured a court interdict preventing striking workers from blocking entrances to its depots.

Jesse Clegg's Wife Dani passed away after being diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Picture: @Jesse_Clegg/twitter

Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani

8 September 2022 3:17 PM

Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Can coalition governments work in SA? Experts weigh in

8 September 2022 1:22 PM

Coalition governements can be beneficial if parties collaborate, but it is unclear if that is viable in South Africa.

© shangarey/123rf.com

Social Development institutes grant top-up for orphans

8 September 2022 12:57 PM

A new study has found that South Africa now has more than 140,000 orphans due to Covid-19.

Apple iPhone 14 PRO. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Apple introduces iPhone 14 Pro to the world

8 September 2022 12:06 PM

A video has gone viral of Apple showing its latest innovation and a world class of its gadgets.

Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com

Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub

7 September 2022 8:09 PM

Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 8:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Picture: jorono/Pixabay

Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute

5 September 2022 8:45 AM

The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and current President Joao Lourenco emerging as the winner.

How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual

2 September 2022 4:03 PM

Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy.

© Dan Magiore/123rf

SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown

31 August 2022 7:44 PM

Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.

FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.

Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC

27 August 2022 11:06 AM

A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.

Picture: Pixabay

Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'

24 August 2022 2:32 PM

Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.

National flags of Namibia and South Africa @ sezerozger/123rf.com

Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

23 August 2022 9:30 PM

Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff

23 August 2022 10:09 AM

According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.

The late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

9 September 2022 8:18 AM

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing in a statement on Thursday evening at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.

Copyright: neftali77/123rf

Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication

9 September 2022 6:49 AM

Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.

FILE: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southeast England on June 13, 2020, as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th birthday this year. Picture: AFP

[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

8 September 2022 7:55 PM

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.

Copyright: chrisdorney/123rf

GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

8 September 2022 7:42 PM

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.

Copyright: chrisdorney/123rf

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

8 September 2022 7:35 PM

As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness.

FILE: The late British royals, Queen Elizabeth II and prince Phillip. Picture: ©carnegie42/123RF.COM

Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness

8 September 2022 7:06 PM

Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Balmoral for several weeks and been undertaking few duties while on holiday.

© radowitz/123rf.com

Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine

8 September 2022 3:08 PM

The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth by the artist Miriam Escofet. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace

8 September 2022 2:58 PM

In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com

Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin

8 September 2022 12:50 PM

Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar.

Apple iPhone 14 PRO. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Apple introduces iPhone 14 Pro to the world

8 September 2022 12:06 PM

A video has gone viral of Apple showing its latest innovation and a world class of its gadgets.

